The market last month saw a sharp rebound in the sales of traditional, oil-powered vehicles as Covid-19 restrictions continued to ease. Analysts have predicted a similar rebound in Europe as the continent emerges from the public health crisis.Auto industry news from Europe has outlined a sector devastated by Covid-19 industrial shutdowns in which the resilience of electric vehicles (EVs) has provided a rare highlight. Environmentalists and the car-making industry alike have predicted a rebound in sales of conventional vehicles as Covid-19 restrictions are eased, with analysts expecting any revival ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...