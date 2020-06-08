Rising Levels of Investment Poured in by Key Players to Help Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market Witness Promising CAGR of ~7% from 2020 to 2030

- In recent years, the biotherapeutics cell line development market has considerably matured into a multi-billion-dollar industry with significant breakthroughs in the field of genomic research

- Moreover, current as well as upcoming technologies in the market are expected to play an integral role in pushing up cell engineering to newer horizons

ALBANY, New York, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TMR has recently published a new research report that offers detailed information about the overall working dynamics of the global biotherapeutics cell line development market. The research report tries to shed light on the key driving factors, notable restraining factors, leading segments, geographical outlook, and the overall condition of the vendor landscape of the global market.

According to the findings of the research report, the global biotherapeutics cell line development market is expected to showcase a highly promising growth rate of ~7% over the course of the given forecast period ranging from 2020 to 2030. The market was initially valued at US$100 Mn in 2019. Given the rate of growth, the valuation of the global market is expected to rise up to US$224 Mn by the fall of 2030.

Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market - Key Takeaways

In terms of process, the global biotherapeutics cell line development can be segmented into single cell cloning and transfection & selection. Of these, the global market is being dominated by the segment of single cell cloning over the course of the given period of forecast.

This growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for biotherapeutics and growing adoption of instruments such as ClonePix & FACS that provide higher throughput.

Based on the CLD option, the global biotherapeutics cell line development market is segmented into hybrid, do it yourself, outsource, and in-house. Of these, the outsource segment accounted for a considerable share in the global market in 2019. It is projected that the segment will continue to lead over the course of the given period of assessment.

The growth of the segment is mainly attributed to the increasing demand for outsourced products, low cost of these products, and their rapid delivery.

Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market - Key Driving Factors

One of the key driving factor for the growth of the global biotherapeutics cell line development market has been their wide ranging applications across different field such as gene functional studies, drug screening, and biologics production among others.

Another factor that has uplifted the growth of the global market has been their increasing use in new and popular drugs. Several of these drugs use biologics and thus demand the use of biotherapeutics cell line development techniques.

Another important growth factor for the market development has been the growing geriatric population across globe coupled with increasing prevalence of diseases. Furthermore, recent backing and support offered by different governments to boost the pharma and biotechnology sectors is also expected to drive the growth of the global biotherapeutics cell line development market.

Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market - Geographical Outlook

There are five key regions of the global biotherapeutics cell line development market viz. Asia Pacific , Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and Latin America . Of these, currenetly the global market is being dominated by the regional segment of North America .

, , , and , and . Of these, currenetly the global market is being dominated by the regional segment of . The growth of the regional segment is primarily attributed to the increased amount of resources and funding offered for the activities of research and development.

The regional segment of Asia Pacific is projected to witness a highly promising growth in the near future due to considerably expanding bio-pharma industry and investments poured in by key players.

Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market - Key Players

Key players operating in the global biotherapeutics cell line development market include Merck KGaA, Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), Danaher Corporation, Boehringer Ingelheim Group, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., and Probiogen AG among others.

Global Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market: Segmentation

Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market, by Process

Transfection & Selection



Single Cell Cloning



Manual LDC



FACs



ClonePix



Others

Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market, by CLD Option

In-house



Outsource



Do-It-Yourself



Hybrid

Biotherapeutics Cell Line Development Market, by Region

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.





France





Italy





Spain





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan





Australia & New Zealand

&



Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico





Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa

&

GCC Countries





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

