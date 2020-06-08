Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 05-June-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 278.70p

INCLUDING current year revenue 280.77p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 271.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue 273.79p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16