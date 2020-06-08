Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, June 5
|Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)
|As at close of business on 05-June-2020
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|278.70p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|280.77p
|NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value
|EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
|271.72p
|INCLUDING current year revenue
|273.79p
|LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16
|---
