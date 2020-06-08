Fredrik Jansson Recognized Among 50 Most Influential CMOs Globally in Data Economy Magazine

OSLO, Norway, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Economy's Top 50 list of influencers recognize those who are leading the industry in their disciplines. The 2020/21 Most Influential Marketeers "CMO 50" is the first bi-annual listing celebrating the increasingly important role of marketing in advancing the data center, cloud and edge-computing industry.

DigiPlex Chief Strategy and Marketing & Communications Officer, Fredrik Jansson is included in this respected list alongside peers from Google, Microsoft and HPE among others.

I'm deeply honoured to be included in Data Economy's Top 50 list," said Fredrik Jansson, "DigiPlex' award winning marketing and communications transformation is a result of true teamwork and my inclusion in "CMO 50" is testament to the effectiveness, passion and expertise of the wider organization of DigiPlex. My all-star MarCom team and the DigiPlex family of fantastic brand ambassadors will continue to put "sustainability at the core" and challenge conventional thinking around data centres through pioneering marketing and communication efforts."

Fredrik's "CMO 50" inclusion follows several recent awards for DigiPlex marketing and communications efforts and its 'Sustainability at the Core' campaign. These include Best Content Campaign used to Assist with Corporate Positioning and Best Creative use of Owned Media Channels at the Corporate Content Awards in London. At the Transform Awards Fredrik's team won Best Creative Strategy and Best Brand Evolution in March this year. In 2018 Fredrik was named Datacloud Congress' first Marketer of the Year. A special award recognizing outstanding contribution to marketing in the data centre and cloud industry.

By putting sustainability at the heart of the company's communications, Fredrik and the team have taken an issue few other players in the industry wanted to address and not only made it a source of differentiation but an increasingly important topic of discussion across the industry. From a position of 27th on a list of data center selection criteria, DigiPlex has helped raise sustainability to the 4th most important consideration amongst IT decision makers.

DigiPlex CEO, Wiljar Nesse added; "Recent events have underlined the fundamental role data centers play in our digitized world. Inclusion in Data Economy's list is further well-earned recognition platform for Fredrik, his team and DigiPlex as we continue to drive the case for innovation and sustainable practices in this crucial debate."

