Aloha McBride named EY Global Health Leader

NEW YORK, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EY today announces the appointment of Aloha McBride as the new EY Global Health Leader. In this role, Aloha will continue the industry's shift to technology-enabled solutions focused on the payer and provider sector. More specifically, she will help accelerate the development and market entry of the EY smart hospital solutions, which include new technology-enabled Health Operations and Health Experience, Health Chain and Health Enterprise EMR/ERP.

This appointment, effective 1 July 2020, will help EY teams meet increasing client demand and expand its Health Science and Wellness services offering. Aloha succeeds David Roberts, who is retiring from EY.

With more than 20 years' experience in the health and government sectors, Aloha currently serves as the EY Global Health Advisory Leader and is responsible for driving the global strategy for health technology solutions. Additionally, she serves as the sponsor of the EY Johns Hopkins collaborative relationship. Aloha brings a proven technical background in strategy, business transformation, innovation and emerging technologies and she has led various large-scale transformation programs for health clients in the public and private sectors. She is passionate about supporting vulnerable communities, as well as animal welfare initiatives.

Pamela Spence, EY Global Health Sciences and Wellness Leader, says:

"We have been successful in transforming our focus in Health Sciences and Wellness to a technology-enabled position. Now is the time for a step change. With Aloha McBride assuming the role of EY Global Health Leader, we will be able to build a better working world by helping our clients unlock the power of data to deliver better health outcomes and enable affordable, personalized care."

