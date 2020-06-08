Pacing Industry 4.0 and Demand for More Interactive Mobile Apps to Boost the Growth of Global Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market from 2020 to 2030 - TMR

- Massive rate of development of technology has led mobile applications to be complex and more interactive. This requires new testing solutions for integrity of the app and make it secure to use for the users

- The global mobile application and testing solutions market to reach a value of ~US$ 25 Bn by the end of 2030

ALBANY, New York, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent report by Transparency Market Research states that global mobile application and testing solutions market is projected to witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2020 to 2030. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for innovative and user friendly mobile applications across the globe. Moreover the COVID-19 pandemic has restricted the people to their homes who are relying on mobile apps for entertainment and financial transactions. Owing to this pandemic, there is a massive demand for seamless and interactive mobile applications. This is also a major factor that is booting the growth of global mobile application and testing solutions market. Transparency Market Research's report provides a 360 degree analysis of the report and also states the impact of COVID-19 over the global mobile application and testing solutions market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

"Mobile applications have become the embodiment of business today due to growing digitization of business sector. This calls for a smooth and seamless mobile application which is the major factor that is surging the demand for mobile application development and testing centers. Owing to this demand, the mobile application and testing solutions market is expected to witness a notable growth during the tenure of 2020 to 2030. During this period the market is projected to experience a robust 17% CAGR and shall reach to the value of ~US$ 25 Bn in terms of revenue by the end of 2030." -Transparency Market Research.

Major Findings in the Global Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market Study

Manual testing segment under the service category to hold a significant share in the global mobile application and testing solutions market. The dominance of the segment is the result of demand for making the application more and more user friendly.

Smartphone segment under device category to dominate the global mobile application and testing solutions market. This dominance is attributed to the rising use of smartphones in almost every sector of business.

The global mobile application and testing solutions market shall showcase a growth potential of ~US$ 20 Bn during the estimated timeframe. As per the study, the global mobile application and testing solutions market stood at ~US$ 5 Bn during 2020. This implies that the market has huge potential for the players.

Major Drivers Propelling the Growth of Global Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market

Advancement of ML and AI Drives the Market

The global mobile application and testing solutions market is majorly propelled by the technological developments in the fields of machine learning and artificial intelligence, says the report by Transparency Market Research. These technologies have revolutionized the mobile applications with innovative user interface and exceptional functionalities. With these developments, it has become essential for the players to ensure that their apps are effectively connected to the servers and are working efficiently in online and offline modes. Owing to this demand the global mobile application and testing solutions market shall witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

5G Connectivity further boosts the Growth

5G connectivity has opened the doors for developers to present new and innovative applications. This spectrum is enabling the players to transmit larger data packets so that the user can have a better experience. However, the migration from 4G to 5G spectrum requires foolproof testing and security checks. As a result of this demand, the global mobile application and testing solutions market shall witness a substantial growth during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Major Challenges Impeding the Growth of Global Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market

The major challenge that is hampering the growth of the global mobile application and testing solutions market is the COVID-19 pandemic. The outbreak of Corona virus has restricted the developers to use their resources that can ensure the seamless operations. Owing to this the global mobile application and testing solutions market shall witness a major downfall during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

Global Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

North America dominated the regional front of the global mobile application and testing solutions market in 2020. This dominance is the result of presence of numerous prominent players in the region. These players are bringing new and innovative apps in the market which is the reason that North America accounted for ~US$ 1.3 Bn in 2020.

However, Asia Pacific is expected to expand significantly during the tenure of 2020 to 2030 in the global mobile application and testing solutions market. This growth is attributed to the rising number of players in India and China.

Competitive Analysis

The global mobile application and testing solutions market is projected to witness a highly competitive and fragmented scenario. This nature of the market is the result of dominance of emerging players over the dynamics of the global mobile application and testing solutions market. However, due to this landscape, the new players are unable to enter the global mobile application and testing solutions market. It is noticeable that to overcome this scenario, the new players are resorting to mergers and collaborations. These strategies are providing the new players the much needed market exposure that can help them make better decision in the global mobile application and testing solutions market during the tenure of 2020 to 2030.

The global mobile application and testing solutions market is segmented on the basis of:

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market, by Testing Service

Manual Testing

Automated Testing

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market, by OS Platform

Windows

Android

iOS

Others (RIM)

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market, by Device

Smartphones

Tablets

PDAs

Others (Notepads and e-readers)

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Mobile Application and Testing Solutions Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

& South America

