NCSP Group's consolidated cargo turnover for January-April 2020 totaled 45.9 mln t June 8, 2020 NCSP Group (LSE: NCSP, MOEX: NMTP) informs that the normalized[1] cargo turnover of NCSP Group for January-April 2020 grew by 1.7% year-on-year. Key drivers - A growth of 1,368 thousand tons in oil transshipment against the backdrop of the total increased turnover of this raw material in the ports of the Russian Federation. Liquid cargo In January-April 2020, transshipment of liquid cargo at NCSP Group terminals was up by 6.4% or 2,311 thousand tons on par with the same period in 2019, and amounted to 38,176 thousand tons. Transshipment of crude oil for 4 months 2020 increased to 24,090 thousand tons against the same period in 2019 (+6%, or 1,368 thousand tons), the growth rate is higher than the industry growth rates by 3 p.p. Cargo turnover of oil products increased by 6.8% to 13,667 thousand tons (by 871 thousand tons), which is higher than the industry growth rates by 1.5 p.p. The volume of vegetable oil transshipment grew by 93.1% to 196,000 tons. Turnover of liquid fertilizers (UAN) totaled 223,000 tons, below the figure for the previous-year period (-9.3%). Bulk cargo In January-April 2020, the volume of bulk cargo transshipment at the NCSP Group terminals amounted to 2,286 thousand tons, or increased by 320 thousand tons (+16.3%) against the same period in 2019. The volume of iron ore raw materials transshipment climbed up by 59.9% or 581,000 tons, to 1,549,000 tons. Coal cargo turnover amounted to 459 thousand tons. Transshipment of chemical cargo was up by 28,000 tons (+12.6%). The volume of raw sugar transshipment totaled 5 thousand tons. This drop was due to the refocusing of beet sugar exports from Russia to Asian CIS countries amid the following circumstances: - high raw sugar market price; - low price of Russian beet sugar in the domestic market. General cargo In January-April 2020, transshipment of general cargo at terminals of NCSP Group decreased by 27.3%, or 1,366 thousand tons, relative to the result of 4 months 2019, and amounted to 3,639 thousand tons. The decrease in volumes was mainly due to lower turnover of ferrous metals and cast iron, which amounted to 3,177 thousand tons (-30% or 1,394 thousand tons), caused by unfavorable conditions in the foreign markets in the segment of finished products. Transshipment volumes of non-ferrous metals reached 373,000 tons, an increase of 81,000 tons (+28%) thanks to strong activity in the aluminum market. Turnover of timber and perishable cargo comprised 41,000 tons and 49,000 tons, respectively. Container turnover NCSP Group's container transshipment through its berths totaled 1,650,000 tons or 175,000 TEU in January-April 2020, which is 25% less in tons or (23% less in TEU) compared to the previous year against the background of reduced turnover of freighted import containers, because of the COVID-19 Pandemic beginning included. Other cargo In January-April 2020, the volume of other cargo transshipment at NCSP Group terminals made up 122,000 tons, which is 52,000 tons more against the same period in 2019. NCSP Group's cargo turnover in January-April 2020/2019 (thousand tons) January-April Change 2020 2019 thousand tons % Cargo turnover, 45,872.840 45,111.482 761.358 1.69% total Liquid cargo, 38,176.071 35,865.078 2,310.994 6.44% total Crude oil 24,090.170 22,722.023 1,368.147 6.02% Oil products 13,666.673 12,795.541 871.132 6.81% UAN 223.084 245.913 -22.829 -9.28% Seed oils 196.145 101.600 94.545 93.06% Bulk cargo, 2,285.793 1,966.234 319.558 16.25% total Iron ore raw 1,549.279 968.742 580.537 59.93% materials Other ore cargo 23.764 89.501 -65.738 -73.45% Chemical cargo 249.395 221.418 27.978 12.64% Coal 458.765 434.591 24.174 5.56% Sugar and other 4.590 251.983 -247.393 -98.18% General cargo, 3,639.256 5,005.434 -1,366.178 -27.29% total Ferrous metals 3,176.677 4,570.591 -1,393.913 -30.50% and cast iron Timber 41.061 117.742 -76.681 -65.13% Timber (thousand 74.656 214.076 -139.420 -65.13% cubic meters) Nonferrous 372.856 291.896 80.959 27.74% metals Perishable goods 48.662 25.205 23.457 93.06% Containers 1,649.564 2,204.599 -555.034 -25.18% Containers 1,649.564 2,204.599 -555.034 -25.18% Containers 175.418 228.417 -52.999 -23.20% (thousand TEU) Other cargo 122.156 70.137 52.018 74.17% NCSP Group is the largest port operator in Russia by cargo turnover. Its controlling shareholder (62%) is PJSC Transneft. NCSP Group is traded on Moscow Exchange (NMTP) and London Stock Exchange as global depositary receipts (NCSP). NCSP Group's cargo turnover in 2019 amounted to 142.5 million tons. The Group's consolidated revenue as per IFRS totaled USD 866.4 million in 2019. NCSP Group is comprised of PJSC Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port, Primorsk Trade Port LLC, JSC Novorossiysk Ship Repair Yard, JSC NCSP Fleet, JSC NLE, IPP LLC, Baltic Stevedore Company LLC, and JSC SFP. PJSC NCSP and PJSC Transneft own NCS LLC on a parity basis. For more information, please contact: For press: MSidorov@ncsp.com =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] NCSP Group's cargo turnover normalized indicators for 2019: the turnover through NGT LLC and Berth No. 3 from January 1, 2019 to May 1, 2019 is not taken into account in the transshipment volume. 