numares appoints Winton Gibbons, as new president of its US subsidiary, numares Group Corp., effective of June 1st, 2020. Mr. Gibbons will further strengthen commercialization of numares' products, and help expand the existing network of collaboration partners and investors.

Winton Gibbons brings to numares almost 30 years of experience related to life science businesses, particularly diagnostics. He has extensive experience in business development, strategy, and new product innovation, as well as in financial services and management consulting. As head of numares Group Corp., he will be responsible for further commercializing the company's in-vitro diagnostic products, growing collaborations, and expanding investors.

"We are very excited to have Winton Gibbons joining us," says Dr. Volker Pfahlert, Chief Executive Officer of numares. "His large pool of experiences in the IVD sector will help us unlock even more possibilities in the US market to support numares in its North American expansion. His in-depth knowledge and relevant experience in developing early- and mid-stage in-vitro diagnostic and life science firms will be invaluable to numares

German diagnostics company numares has its main market in the United States, providing a unique diagnostics approach the "numares model," a distinctive nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) technology to identify metabolite constellations for diagnostic purposes. Just recently, numares and US-based Mayo Clinic Laboratories announced their collaboration to develop new diagnostic tests.

"I am excited to lead numares in the US. In a relatively short time, numares has built a strong track record as a provider of a unique diagnostic approach, and is now focused on some very exciting new products," commented Mr. Gibbons. "I look forward to building the market for the company's innovative product pipeline, some of which should be filed with the FDA by yearend."

In recent years, Mr. Gibbons has consulted for innovative clinical diagnostic and life science companies, focusing on market assessment, business development, and strategy. Prior to that he was Senior Vice President of corporate development for Agena Bioscience, following his position as CEO and President of Siloam Biosciences, where he evaluated and implemented strategic options for the company, secured bridge financing, and managed investment banking relationships. This followed his senior management roles in business development for Nanosphere, and strategic marketing for Biosite. Leading up to this, Mr. Gibbons spent 8 years at William Blair, a global investment banking wealth management firm, where he was a Principal, sell-side Stock Analyst, and Healthcare Equity Research Group Head. Early in his career, he was a consultant and manager for McKinsey Company, after which he worked for Boehringer Mannheim and Merck. He has also served on several industry and academic advisory boards. Mr. Gibbons holds an MBA from the University of Chicago, and a degree in chemistry from Duke University.

About numares

numares, based in Regensburg, Germany, is a fast-growing innovative diagnostics company that applies machine learning to metabolic data to develop advanced analytical tests for high-throughput use in clinical diagnostics and life science research. The company's AXINON system employs nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy to create a spectrum standardized by Magnetic Group SignalingTM (MGSto evaluate metabolite constellations. MGSis a proprietary technology that enables NMR for highly standardized and rapid throughput testing. Metabolic tests are an important pillar in precision medicine to address unmet needs in cardiovascular diseases, nephrology, oncology and neurology. More information: https://www.numares.com/.

