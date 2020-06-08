Scientists at Moscow's Skoltech Center for Energy Science and Technology have developed a method of visualizing the formation of layers on battery electrodes during their initial operation. The observations reveal various mechanisms that could be optimized to improve battery performance and operational lifetime.There are many processes at work during the charging and discharging of a lithium-ion battery, some of which are still not fully understood despite the technology's growing prevalence. Observing such events could unlock ways of improving performance but is no easy task given the complex ...

