Lightwave Logic, Inc.: Lightwave Logic to Present at AIM Photonics Spring Meeting

Chief Executive Officer Dr. Michael Lebby to Discuss the Rapid Progress in Electro-Optic (EO) Polymer Materials

ENGLEWOOD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB:LWLG), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Michael Lebby, will lead a presentation at the 2020 Integrated Photonics System Roadmap as part of the AIM Photonics Spring Meeting, which will take place virtually on June 8-9, 2020.

The presentation will review the continued rapid progress in the development of electro-optic (EO) polymer materials, which is now being accelerated by the application of computational chemistry. In his talk, Dr. Lebby will provide anticipated industry roadmap trends for both active, as well as passive, optical polymers.

The roadmap to be discussed covers the entire integrated photonic supply chain outlook and critical issues for the next 20 years. Polymers are one of multiple technologies, all of which are reviewed in the context of datacom/telecom, internet of things, automotive, aerospace, bio/medical, sensors and radio frequency (RF) photonics applications.

Lightwave Logic recently announced a new material that extends EO polymer's fiber optic application space from the high-performance telecommunications 1550 nm wavelength window now to include high-volume datacom 1310 nm wavelength market segment.

"As engineered materials, EO polymers are not only inherently faster and easier to drive, but their properties can be tuned for different applications, and with the increased window that now includes 1310nm, the opportunities for active polymers will increase substantially," said Dr. Lebby. "When you look at a long-term roadmap like the IPSR that not only addresses active polymers, but passive polymer optical waveguides as well, you can really see the huge potential for polymer photonics integration and advanced co-packaging solutions."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCQB: LWLG) is developing a platform leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power. The Company's high-activity and high-stability organic polymers allow Lightwave Logic to create next-generation photonic EO devices, which convert data from electrical signals into optical signals, for applications in data communications and telecommunications markets. For more information, please visit the Company's website at lightwavelogic.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

The information posted in this release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "explores," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimate," "project," "intend," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, lack of available funding; general economic and business conditions; competition from third parties; intellectual property rights of third parties; regulatory constraints; changes in technology and methods of marketing; delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs; changes in customer order patterns; changes in product mix; success in technological advances and delivering technological innovations; shortages in components; production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components; those events and factors described by us in Item 1.A "Risk Factors" in our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q; other risks to which our Company is subject; other factors beyond the Company's control.

