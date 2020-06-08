Experion Holdings Ltd.: Experion Receives Amended Sales License for Derivatives

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Experion Holdings Ltd. (the "Company" or "Experion") (TSXV:EXP)(OTCQB:EXPFF)(FRANKFURT:MB31) is pleased to announce its wholly-owned subsidiary, Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a licensed cannabis company under the Cannabis Act, has received approval from Health Canada to sell concentrates, topicals and edibles to provincial distributors and medical patients.

Health Canada approved the license amendment authorizing Experion to develop, manufacture, sell and distribute cannabis extracts, topicals and edibles to provincial distributors and the adult-use cannabis market across Canada. This license amendment allows the Company to capitalize on the growing national demand for cannabis derivatives, and accordingly, plans to launch a series of in demand concentrates and edible products under its premium Citizen Stash brand by year end 2020.

"The approval of our amended license under the Cannabis Act is a very exciting milestone for Experion. We can now manufacture and sell all categories of legally designated adult-use cannabis products nationally." commented Mr. Jarrett Malnarick, CEO of Experion Holdings. "Consumers can look forward to a variety of products and delivery methods offered under our brand Citizen Stash sourced from our premium genetics and strains already available in the market. Key licensing coupled with our expanding distribution network and reputable brand, Citizen Stash, puts Experion in a unique and valuable position as we continue to build a solid path to increased revenue and profitability."

About Experion Holdings Ltd.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is the parent company of Experion Biotechnologies Inc., a Health Canada licensed cultivator and processor of Cannabis, based in Mission, BC.

Experion Holdings Ltd. is invested in a portfolio of products to address a wide spectrum of consumer needs' including Adult-use, Wellness and Therapeutic, and Medical products.

Experion trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol "EXP" on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "EXPFF" and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol "MB31"

For further information, please visit the Company's website www.experionwellness.com

Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, forecast, postulate and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including, but not limited to: the state of the financial markets for the Company's equity securities; recent market volatility; the Company's ability to raise the necessary capital or to be fully able to implement its business strategies; the risks identified in the Filing Statement, and other risks and factors that the Company is unaware of at this time. The reader is referred to the Filing Statement dated September 25, 2017 and/or the most recent annual and interim Management's Discussion and Analysis for a more complete discussion of such risk factors and their potential effects, copies of which may be accessed through the Company page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies ofthe TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

