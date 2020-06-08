Partnership of best-of-breed, cloud-based contact center and unified communications platforms optimizes operational efficiency for an effortless customer experience anywhere, anytime

Serenova, a leading contact center-as-a-service (CCaaS) and workforce optimization (WFO) solution provider, today announced it has entered into a referral partnership with Fuze, a leading cloud-based unified communications (UCaaS) provider for the modern global enterprise. Serenova recently merged with Lifesize, forming a cloud contact center and workplace collaboration company serving more than 10,000 customers worldwide. This new partnership with Fuze provides organizations with an end-to-end, cloud-based communication solution that elevates the customer experience across the globe.

As customer expectations evolve to demand a frictionless experience, combining UCaaS and CCaaS provides organizations with the flexibility to meet their customers on their terms and enables organizations to eliminate data and communication silos that stand as obstacles to a more unified customer experience-all while reducing total cost of ownership. The Serenova and Fuze partnership brings together the market-leading UCaaS vendor with the most globally scalable CCaaS solution to provide a complete, unified view of all contact center activity anytime, anywhere. The combined solution enables employees across large global organizations to make informed decisions for a more seamless and efficient customer experience.

"The opportunities for contact centers to become more seamless, cost-effective components of organizations' unified communications strategies are boundless," said John Lynch, SVP of sales for Serenova. "Combining Serenova's globally scalable cloud contact center platform with Fuze's unified communications and contact center platform provides organizations with a tightly integrated, best-of-breed solution to deliver exceptional cross-channel customer experiences."

"Fuze's communications and contact center platform provides enterprise contact centers with a holistic view of their organization and deeper insight into contact center performance," said Tim Puccio, VP of global channel and alliances at Fuze. "Serenova is a great addition to the existing Fuze contact center solution portfolio and Fuze Ecosystem. We look forward to partnering closely with Serenova in providing the rich customer experiences that allow modern enterprises to differentiate themselves."

Together, Serenova and Fuze will enable enterprise organizations to meet the broader communications needs of customers and deliver improved global omnichannel customer experiences, with key benefits including:

Communication capabilities and services that empower employees across the organization to more effectively communicate with customers and solve their needs.

Company-wide, media-independent and real-time collaboration, regardless of device or location, to meet growing digital demand.

Enterprise-grade cloud PBX and collaboration solutions that meet requirements for quality of service and reliability anywhere in the world.

To learn more about the partnership, visit: https://www.serenova.com/fuze-ucaas.

About Fuze

Fuze is a global cloud communications provider for the enterprise. Our intuitive unified communications and contact center platform enables seamless transition between calling, meeting, chatting, and sharing powered by the industry-leading intelligent cloud architecture. Fuze empowers the digital and distributed workforce to communicate anywhere, anytime, and across any device. Founded in 2006, Fuze is headquartered in Boston, MA with offices around the world. For more information, visit fuze.com.

About Serenova

Serenova is a leading provider of cloud-based, multichannel contact center software to global enterprises and BPO service providers. Our comprehensive SaaS software suite enables captive and outsourced customer service organizations to manage and optimize their inbound and outbound customer communication strategy across video, voice, email, chat, social and mobile channels. Serenova's award-winning platform has processed more than three billion customer interactions and has over 100,000 users globally across a wide range of industries, including financial, healthcare, insurance, retail and technology. For more information, please visit www.serenova.com.

About Lifesize

Lifesize delivers high-definition communication experiences for the global enterprise. Our complementary suite of award-winning cloud video conferencing and cloud contact center solutions empowers organizations to elevate workplace collaboration, boost employee productivity and improve customer experiences from anywhere and from any device. To learn more about our analyst-recognized solutions and see why tens of thousands of leading organizations like Yelp, RBC, Yale University, Pearson, Salvation Army, Shell Energy and NASA rely on Lifesize for mission-critical business communications, visit www.lifesize.com.

