Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.: Hypertention Diagnostics Announces Resolution of Control, Progress in M&A Discussions

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Hypertention Diagnostics Inc.(OTCMKTS:HDII) ("Hypertension Diagnostics" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's internal control dispute has been resolved, leaving Liangjian Peng in control as the CEO and controlling shareholder of Hypertension Diagnostics. The Company is currently pursuing an M&A-driven strategy, with advanced discussions now underway.

Due to the COVID-19 global health crisis, Mr. Peng has been unable to travel to China. However, M&A negotiations are ongoing, and Mr. Peng is excited about an upcoming visit to China for further in-person discussions as soon as possible.

Mr. Peng is particularly interested in visiting with Mr. Zheng Ding, the chairman of Shanghai CinTel Intelligent Ltd. ("CinTel"), with whom he last met on February 14, as detailed in the Company's release dated February 20, 2020.

"We have kept communication lines open in recent months and are now in advanced discussions," remarked Peng. "CinTel has a strong foundation in 21st century leading technologies, including Big Data, AI, and IoT solutions. Mr. Ding has previously expressed interest in North American capital markets and the potential value that may be unlocked by making the China-based company accessible to U.S. investors."

About Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.

Hypertension Diagnostics, Inc. is a public company currently trading on the OTC Markets (HDII). HDII was originally incorporated in Minnesota.

Safe Harbor Statement Information in this press release may contain 'forward-looking statements.' Statements describing objectives or goals or the Company's future plans are also forward-looking statements and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the financial performance of the Company and market valuations of its stock, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements in this news release are made pursuant to the 'Safe Harbor' provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks relating to the ability to close transactions being contemplated, risks related to sales, acceptance of Hypertension Diagnostics Inc.'s products, increased levels of competition, changes, dependence on intellectual property rights and other risks detailed from time to time in Hypertension Diagnostic Inc. periodic reports filed with the regulatory authorities.

