GreenPower Motor Company Inc: GreenPower Delivering an Additional 18 EV Stars to Green Commuter

Deliveries to Occur in June, Expanding Deployments of GreenPower's EV Star Within North America's Largest Zero Emissions Vanpool Fleet

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (TSXV:GPV)(OTCQB:GPVRF) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit and school bus markets, announces the delivery of the next tranche of 18 EV Stars to Green Commuter.

GreenPower EV Star being used by SacRT for their SmaRT Ride, micro-transit service

Green Commuter previously ordered 103 EV Stars from GreenPower and by month's end will have taken delivery of 51 units from Greenpower. Green Commuter is a Los Angeles based shared mobility company that provides zero emissions solutions for vanpools, employee transportation, and delivery vehicles.

"Green Commuter has been an exceptional partner and we could not be more pleased to see their ongoing commitment to expanding the role of the EV Star within their zero-emission vanpool fleet," commented Brendan Riley, President of GreenPower. "After this next delivery of 18 units, Green Commuter will have 51 EV Stars in its fleet with 52 vehicles remaining in its current order, with approved California HVIP vouchers totaling $4.5 million that are expected to be claimed d by year's end. Even within the current uncertain economic environment, we are still seeing customers dedicated to the expansion of their EV footprint and we look forward to expanding our partnership with Green Commuter to meet this need."

GreenPower continues to leverage its flagship EV Star Platform with four distinct models serving the cargo, delivery and micro transit markets. The EV Star is the only bus in its class that comes with a standard J1772 high power level 2 and CCS DC fast combo charge system, allowing for optimal flexibility in route planning for any duty cycle. The bus is eligible for a base voucher of $90,000 from the California HVIP program and an additional voucher of $10,000 when the vehicle is operated in a disadvantaged community.

About GreenPower Motor Company Inc.

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor vehicles serving the cargo and delivery, transit, and school bus markets. GreenPower employs a purpose built clean-sheet design meaning all GreenPower buses were designed, engineered and manufactured from day one as zero emission all-electric vehicles. GreenPower integrates global suppliers for key components, such as Siemens or TM4 for the drive motors, Knorr for the brakes, ZF for the axles and Parker for the dash and control systems. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. For further information go to www.greenpowerbus.com.

