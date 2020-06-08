Examining the Coronavirus Effect: Demand for Brewer Yeast Powder Stays Strong during Pandemic, Driven by High Uptake in Foods and Beverages - Future Market Insights

Companies participating in the brewer yeast powder industry are investing in the development and adoption of new extraction technologies to widen their product portfolio, helping maintain an edge over the competition.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / The brewer yeast powder market is witnessing strongly burgeoning demand, driven by the spread of coronavirus cases and the consequent requirement for immunity boosting products. The consumption of alcoholic drinks is surging in recent months, which makes the availability of brewer yeast powder imperative in the foreseeable future.

The brewer yeast powder market is projected to reach a US$ 3,227.1 Mn through the forecast period (2019 - 2029). Wide scope of applications in food, beverage, pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, and animal feed industries will sustain market growth through the pandemic. The demand for brewery products will generate lucrative opportunities, reveals Future Market Insights (FMI).

"The strong demand for brewer yeast in foods and beverages is the primary factor that is driving the brewer yeast powder market through the COVID-19 pandemic. Furthermore, the demand for myriad brewer yeast types including dry brewer yeast, instant brewer's yeast, and fresh brewer yeast is increasing owing to its many health benefits," says the FMI Analyst.

Request report sample of 250+ pages to gain exhaustive market insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-11603

Brewer Yeast Powders Market - Critical Takeaways

Dry brewer yeast remains popular in end use verticals. However, liquid variants are gaining traction, driven by superior performance characteristics.

Feed and food supplements are the primary applications of brewer yeast, driven primarily by the meat industry.

Niche applications of brewer yeast in health supplements are gaining ground with consumer preference for low-calorie, and nutritious diet programs.

E-commerce portals are anticipated to gain traction as a distribution medium for brewer yeast-based nutraceutical applications.

North America will remain the dominant market for brewer yeast powder, driven by animal feed production. Seafood, pork, and poultry applications contribute to strong growth in Asia Pacific.

Brewer Yeast Powders Market - Key Driving Factors

Strong demand for meat, dairy, and egg products bolsters demand for high-quality animal feed, which in turn contributes to the requirement of brewer yeast powder.

Popularity of yeast-supplements in diet programs is anticipated to promote consumption in the forecast period.

Surging export markets, particularly in developing economies contributes to healthy growth of brewer yeast powder industry.

Niche application of brewer yeast in pharma and personal care products will generate new revenue streams.

Brewer Yeast Powders Market - Key Constraints

Side effects of consuming products with brewer yeast powders among susceptible demographics limits adoption rates.

Poor reactions of brewer yeast with depression or fungal infection medication negatively impacts sales and revenue.

Anticipated Market Impact of COVID-19

Brewer yeast powder is a key ingredient used in myriad food and beverage products, which is gaining popularity in health and fitness applications. Brewer yeast-based products enable faster recovery of immune systems and protection from varied pathogens. On the other hand, restrictions on manufacturing facilities will result in a slump in feed supply and associated additives. This is detrimental to the supplies of essential food products including meat and dairy.

The demand for brewer yeast powder products is also on the rise owing to the consumer bias towards healthier diets during the COVID-19 outbreak. As the contagion continues to spread at an unprecedented rate, consumers are seeking out foods to bolster their immune system naturally. These factors are anticipated to contribute to steady market growth, in spite of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The global brewer yeast powder market report comprises 88 figures, 96 data tables and a table of contents. You can also find a detailed market segmentation on https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-11603

Competition Landscape

Key players in the brewer yeast powder market include but are not limited to Synergy Flavors, Lesaffre Group, Lallemand Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Company, Omega Yeast Labs, Scandinavian Formulas, Nutreco NV, Bruchem Inc., Alltech Inc., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Cargill Inc., Hansen Holdings A/S, Leiber GmbH, Oriental Yeast Co., Associated British Food plc, Angel Yeast Company, AB Mauri India Pvt. Ltd., and Kothari Fermentation and Biochem Ltd. These players are seeking to enhance their product portfolios in addition to investing in superior extraction technologies. Also, companies are seeking partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions with regional players in developing economies for expansion of business presence.

More About the Report

The FMI's market research report gives exhaustive insights on brewer yeast powder market. The market is analyzed in terms of type (alcohol, dry yeast, liquor dry yeast, wine dry yeast, rice wine dry yeast, beer dry yeast, and others), and applications (brewing, baking, feed, biological research, medicine, and others) across seven key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and Middle East and Africa).

Coverage of FMI's Food and Beverages Repository

Linseed Oil Market: Find actionable insights on the global linseed oil market with segment analysis, market statistics, influencing factors, market players and critical business strategies adopted by them for a 9-year forecast period.

Vegan Cheese Market: FMI's report on the global vegan cheese market offers insights on the market poised for impressive growth during 2019-2028. The study covers comprehensive evaluation of key restraining forces, revenue sources, and market leaders in addition to critical market strategies.

Processed Superfruits Market: Get a comprehensive analysis on the processed superfruits market with essential insights on growth levers, restraints, opportunities, regional market forecast, and regulatory policies, impacting market players.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in London, the global financial capital, and has delivery centers in the U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and take critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Budholiya

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU), Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

MARKET ACCESS DMCC Initiative

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/brewer-yeast-powder-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/brewer-yeast-powder-market

SOURCE: Future Market Insights

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593098/Examining-the-Coronavirus-Effect-Demand-for-Brewer-Yeast-Powder-Stays-Strong-during-Pandemic-Driven-by-High-Uptake-in-Foods-and-Beverages--Future-Market-Insights