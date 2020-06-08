Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems, has announced the completion of its recent article that examines the role of retail data analytics in transforming the US retail market.

The article also offers comprehensive insights on:

The steps to build effective retail strategies The top retail data analytics applications for retail industry

The US retail industry is forced to cut costs to stay afloat in the recession period. Although cost cutting is a pain point, it offers an advantage of achieving desired sales. The recent innovations in retail data analytics have made it much easier for retailers to analyze the retail data and identify new and better opportunities. With retailers across the US using several promotional campaigns, retail data analytics in this case is the only differentiator in the US retail industry. Retail data analytics has made it easier to integrate and analyze the data which is obtained from various retail sources and it also helps in improving the decision-making process.

According to Quantzig's retail data analytics experts, "The adoption of retail data analytics is increasing rapidly as more retailers across the US are realizing significant returns from using business intelligence and analytics platforms."

Retail Data Analytics: Key Application Areas

1: Identify profitable customer segments

2: Analyze customer behavior

3: Improve assortment planning

Retail data analytics can help retailers to improve their decision-making process by deploying automation. The usage of retail operational analytics ensures real-time update of shopping cart information and makes it easier to develop targeted promotions. It also provides real-time customer information which is much needed in forming retail marketing strategies. Almost every US retailer is now leveraging retail data analytics solutions to support a wide range of retail initiatives. However ,analyzing the vast troves of data generated in a retail business can be cumbersome without expert assistance. Read the complete article for detailed insights on the role of retail data analytics in the US retail industry: https://bit.ly/2Y9LoSY

