BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - AGM Arrangements

TO: RNS

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:8 June 2020

Annual General Meeting

The Company recently gave notice of its AGM to be held at 14:00 pm on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 at Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2NY (the Notice of Meeting).

There are still extremely restrictive measures with regards to social distancing in place and shareholders will therefore not be permitted to attend this year in person. The AGM will simply be functional in format attended only by the minimum number of members sufficient to form a quorum.

Given these unfortunate circumstances, we encourage all shareholders to exercise their votes by completing their form of proxy, appointing the Chairman as the proxy, in order to ensure their votes are counted. Voting on all resolutions will be held on a poll, the results of which will be announced and posted on the Company's website at bmocommercialproperty.com immediately after the meeting.

All enquiries:



The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St Peter Port

Guernsey

GY1 3QL



Tel: 01481 745001

Fax: 01481 745051

