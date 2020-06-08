Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
60% in einer Woche - da geht noch mehr! Diese Woche neue Hammer-News erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 2395 ISIN: GG00B4ZPCJ00 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
08.06.2020 | 15:28
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - AGM Arrangements

BMO Commercial Property Trust Ltd - AGM Arrangements

PR Newswire

London, June 8

TO: RNS

FROM: BMO Commercial Property Trust Limited

L.E.I.: 213800A2B1H4ULF3K397

DATE:8 June 2020

Annual General Meeting

The Company recently gave notice of its AGM to be held at 14:00 pm on Tuesday, 30 June 2020 at Exchange House, Primrose Street, London EC2A 2NY (the Notice of Meeting).

There are still extremely restrictive measures with regards to social distancing in place and shareholders will therefore not be permitted to attend this year in person. The AGM will simply be functional in format attended only by the minimum number of members sufficient to form a quorum.

Given these unfortunate circumstances, we encourage all shareholders to exercise their votes by completing their form of proxy, appointing the Chairman as the proxy, in order to ensure their votes are counted. Voting on all resolutions will be held on a poll, the results of which will be announced and posted on the Company's website at bmocommercialproperty.com immediately after the meeting.

All enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745001
Fax: 01481 745051

BMO COMMERCIAL PROPERTY TRUST-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.