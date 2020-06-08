Autonomous Bus Door System Market to Reach $77.0 Mn, Globally, by 2027 at 43.8% CAGR: Allied Market Research

Improved safety coupled with the reduction in traffic congestion, accessibility of connected infrastructure, and rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles augment the growth of the global autonomous bus door system market

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Autonomous Bus Door System Market by Bus Type(Shuttle Bus, City Bus, Intercity Bus, Coach, and BRT Bus), Door Type (Conventional Doors, Folding Doors, Sliding Plug Doors, Coach Doors, and Inward Gliding Doors), Mechanism (Pneumatic and Electric), Level of Automation (Level 4 and Level 5), Propulsion Type (ICE, and Electric), and by Component (Hardware, Software, and Solutions): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global autonomous bus door system market generated $3.9 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $77.0 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 43.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Improved safety coupled with the reduction in traffic congestion, accessibility of connected infrastructure, and rise in demand for fuel-efficient, high-performance, and low-emission vehicles augment the growth of the global autonomous bus door system market. However, high manufacturing cost restrains the growth to certain extent. On the other hand, growth of smart cities and supportive government regulations offer new opportunities in the coming years.

COVID-19 scenario:

Due the global lockdown, the companies have to curtail down their manufacturing and maintenance procedures. In addition, the supply chain of the autonomous bus door industry has been disrupted.

Moreover, the demand for autonomous doors has been declined as well. The industry has witnessed increased unemployment rate.

The electric segment to lead the trail by 2027-

Based on mechanism, the electric segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. In addition, the segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 44.8% during the forecast period. Electric bus doors have applications on shuttle buses, coaches, city bus and others. In addition, electric doors have a provision of manual opening of the door in case of emergencies and electric doors prevent clipping, which drives the growth of the segment.

The sliding plug doors segment to dominate the market in 2019-

Based on door type, the sliding plug doors segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding nearly three-fifths of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. Sliding plug doors allow a large opening for passengers to enter or exit without obstructing access and sliding plug door offers superior sealing performance, winter-proof design which drives the growth of the segment. However, the coach doors segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 47.7% during the forecast period. Coaches offer more features over a traditional bus such as luggage racks, baggage holders, recliner seats, foldable are rest, table which augments the growth of the segment.

North America to rule the roost until 2027

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The emergence of the maximum number of leading bus manufacturers in this region augments the growth of the market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 48.9% from 2020 to 2027. Factors such as the development of self-driving bus technology by startups are anticipated to propel the market growth in this region.

Leading market players:

AV Volvo

Continental AG

Volkswagen AG

Tesla, Scania AB

Daimler AG

Proterra

Hyundai Motor Company

Hino Motors, Ltd.

Navya.

