Neutropenia Treatment Market to Garner $19.30 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 5.4% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, "Neutropenia Treatment Market by Treatment (Colony-stimulating factors, Antibiotics, Antifungals, and Antivirals), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027". According to the report, the global neutropenia treatment market was pegged at $12.60 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $19.30 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Major driving factors

Rise in prevalence of leukemia, surge in R&D efforts and development of new drugs, and fundamental shift from branded drugs to biosimilars in cancer supportive treatment drive the global neutropenia treatment market. However, high cost of the treatment of neutropenia and stringent rules for product approvals hamper the market growth. On the contrary, robust drug pipeline for neutropenia treatment would open new opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

Covid-19 scenario:

A research by international research consortium on the potential role of overactive neutrophils in the severe cases of COVID-19 suggests that the severe symptoms of COVID-19, including Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS), could be caused by Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs). Please include a sentence stating how this is impacting the market.

The group, named the NETwork, made of 11 international research institutions, including the Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL), and the Research Institute of the McGill University Health Centre (RI-MUHC) are carrying out researches to understand if NET is common in CoVID-19 cases. This would be helpful for new approaches in the treatment.

The colony stimulating factor segment to manifest highest growth through 2027

Based on drug class, the colony stimulating factor segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Moreover, the segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global neutropenia treatment market, owing to the presence of major players, who are focused on the development of neutropenia drugs. In addition, increasing prevalence of leukaemia is expected to rise the risk of neutropenia, especially post chemotherapy, which further drives the growth of the segment.

The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share

By end user, the hospital pharmacies segment dominated the global neutropenia treatment market in 2019, contributing to around two-fifth of the total revenue. On the other hand, the online segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. This is owing to surge in the use of Internet, increase in popularity, and rise in preference of eCommerce channels across the globe.

North America region dominated the market

By region, the global neutropenia treatment market across North America held the largest share in 2019, accounting for nearly half of the market. This is attributed to increase in incidences of leukemia in the region. Nevertheless, the Europe region is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period.

Major market players

Amgen

BeyondSpring

Kyowa Kirin

Cellerant Therapeutics

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Partner Therapeutics

Pfizer

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

