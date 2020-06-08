Solar developers can submit applications from today. The rules of the procurement exercise were published by the nation's Directorate-General for Energy and Geology.The Portuguese government has kicked-off the country's second auction for large scale solar projects. A document published in the Portuguese government's official journal said project proposals can be submitted from today to the Directorate-General for Energy and Geology (DGEG). Developers have until July 31 to lodge bids. The 700 MW solar auction was originally planned for January but was pushed back to March only to then be postponed ...

