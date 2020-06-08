ShowStoppers and IFA: ShowStoppers to Produce First In-Person Press Event Since Pandemic Began for All Tech Companies Ready to Restart Business at Special Edition of IFA 2020 in Berlin

BERLIN, GERMANY and AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / ShowStoppers® (www.showstoppers.com) invites industry leaders and innovators to introduce new products, devices and services to hundreds of journalists expected to attend ShowStoppers®, the official press reception during the special edition of IFA 2020 (www.ifa-berlin.com), the global tech show in Berlin that is reinventing itself to drive the recovery of and inspire innovation in the consumer and home electronics industries - operating under plans developed by authorities in Germany that ensure public health, safety, social distancing and crowd control at what will be the first global tradeshow to relaunch after months of cancelations around the world.

ShowStoppers @ IFA 2020 will be the first showcase press event since the Covid-19 pandemic began for brands, manufacturers and companies large and small to connect, in person, with media for product launches, hands-on demos and executive interviews.

"We are working with our partners at IFA to organize a unique ShowStoppers event this year," said Dave Leon, principle, ShowStoppers.

"We build on the invitation-only, hands-on experience and human connections that make ShowStoppers events so incredibly useful to the media and industry friends that we have networked together in Berlin as the official press event at IFA for 12 years and around the world for 25 years," he said.

"But, for 2020, we are opening the press reception at IFA to all interested companies - which we have not done before. We are creating an inclusive platform that all those companies need to showcase innovation and meet the press ahead of the year's most important shopping season, stretching from Black Friday and Singles Day to Cyber Monday, Christmas, Hanukah, Kwanzaa, the New Year, and beyond."

Under current plans, ShowStoppers @ IFA 2020 is scheduled for Wednesday, 2 Sept. 2020, at Messe Berlin. The press event will be open to the more than 800 journalists that IFA expects to attend the Special Edition of IFA 2020, which runs 3 to 5 September with four parallel, separate events that focus on IFA's global core functions.

The four invitation-only events that comprise IFA 2020 are:

IFA Global Press Conference - an innovation showcase for brands and media;

IFA NEXT & SHIFT Mobility - a platform for cutting-edge technologies;

IFA Global Markets - a sourcing event for original equipment and original design manufacturers; and

IFA Business Lounge - a marketplace where retailers and brands can meet to do business.

About ShowStoppers

Now in its 25th year, ShowStoppers is the global leader in producing press and business events spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia. Each event organizes product launches, sneak previews and demonstrations for selected journalists, bloggers, industry and financial analysts, venture capitalists and business executives. Industry leaders, innovators and startups exhibit to generate news coverage and product reviews, make new connections, promote brand and open new markets.

ShowStoppers (www.showstoppers.com) produces official press events at CE Week, IFA and NAB; partners with MWC and CEATEC; and produces events during CES and other tradeshows.

ShowStoppers also produces ShowStoppers TV, a new online broadcast edition of the industry-leading in-person events that ShowStoppers produces around the world. "ShowStoppers TV" premiered 2 Apr. 2020, creating showcase events on the digital screen that help multiple companies connect with journalists globally in order to launch new products and services that cope with today's new pandemic realities.

