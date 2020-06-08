CO2 Gro Inc.: CO2 GRO Inc. Announces a Commercial Feasibility with a Michigan Cannabis Grower

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Toronto based CO2 GRO Inc. ("GROW") (TSXV:GROW) (OTCQB:BLONF) (Frankfurt:4021) is pleased to announce that it will install a Commercial Feasibility CO2 Delivery Solutions™ VCO2 system at Sunshine Lands LLC, a subsidiary of Nature's ReLeaf Holdings LLC ("Client"), who has 10,000 square feet of indoor and 20,000 square feet of greenhouse cultivation canopy in the State of Michigan.

The Feasibility will be conducted in an indoor vegetative grow room and indoor flowering grow room for a minimum of three months. The objectives are to demonstrate the impact of CO2 Delivery Solutions™ on the Client's Cannabis plants with respect to faster plant growth, greater biomass, enhanced bud yield, CO2 gas use and plant Perimeter Protection™ effects on micro-pathogens.

Michigan Cannabis Market

Michigan recently approved recreational Cannabis use in November 2019 after initially approving its medical use in 2008. The State began taking recreational license applications in late October 2019 and began opening dispensaries in Q4 2019. There are five Cannabis grower license categories for up to a maximum of 500, 1000 and 2000 plants, one for vertically integrated grower-dispensaries and a maximum of five licenses for growing up to 10,000 plants (mega-growers). According to this article, the Cannabis market in Michigan is expected to rival that of Colorado in terms of recreational and medical Cannabis sales.

According to John Archibald, GROW's CEO, "This is our first Michigan based Cannabis Feasibility to assess the added value that our CO2 Delivery Solutions™ can provide to growers. We hope that early successes in this young and future large market will help our technology deployment in the State as its Cannabis cultivation footprint grows."

About CO2 GRO Inc.

GROW's target markets are focused on the 50 billion square feet of global greenhouse and covered cultivation space (USDA). Atmospheric enrichment of CO2 by gassing has been practiced in indoor and expensive sealed greenhouses for decades resulting in enhance crop yields of up to 30%. However, 85% of the world's greenhouses are unsealed and have open-venting designs for heat ventilation which makes CO2 gassing uneconomical and impractical since the CO2 gas easily escapes.

GROW's CO2 Delivery Solutions™ naturally and safely dissolves CO2 gas into water creating an aqueous CO2 solution which is then misted directly on plant leaves. GROW has demonstrated its technology to be as effective as CO2 gassing by improving crop yields up to 30%, while using a fraction of the CO2 gas. The CO2 solution's micro droplets create an aqueous film around the entire leaf surface, isolating the leaf from the atmosphere. This creates a diffusion gradient favoring CO2 transport into the leaf and other gases out of the leaf. Increased carbon availability enhances photosynthesis resulting in faster and larger plant growth. CO2 Delivery Solutions™ has been demonstrated on crops including Cannabis, hemp, lettuce, kale, microgreens, peppers and flowers. In addition, aqueous CO2 misting offers Perimeter Protection™ for plants by slowing the spread of micro pathogens such as E. coli and powdery mildew. Greenhouse growers everywhere can now supplement CO2 to their crops using CO2 Delivery Solutions™, increasing plant yields and profits.

