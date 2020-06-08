Tern PLC (TERN) Tern PLC: Result of Annual General Meeting 08-Jun-2020 / 16:02 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 8 June 2020 Tern Plc (the "Company", or the "Group") Result of Annual General Meeting Tern Plc (AIM: TERN), the investment company specialising in the Internet of Things ("IoT"), announces that at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held earlier today all resolutions were passed. A poll was held for each resolution and the proxy votes received from shareholders on each resolution are set out below. Resolution Votes for* % Votes % Votes Votes against total withheld ** Resolution 1 26,411,094 93.6% 1,797,15 6.4% 28,208,25 22,706 6 0 Resolution 2 28,181,376 99.9% 22,706 0.1% 28,204,08 26,874 2 Resolution 3 26,074,967 92.4% 2,155,98 7.6% 28,230,95 0 9 6 Resolution 4 28,054,314 99.4% 176,642 0.6% 28,230,95 0 6 Resolution 5 25,158,399 92.6% 2,000,67 7.4% 27,159,07 1,071,88 2 1 5 Resolution 6 25,158,399 92.6% 2,000,67 7.4% 27,159,07 1,071,88 2 1 5 Resolution 7 28,203,832 99.9% 27,124 0.1% 28,230,95 0 6 *Includes those votes giving the Chairman discretion **A vote "withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution Enquiries Tern Plc via Newgate Communications Al Sisto/Sarah Payne Allenby Capital Tel: 020 3328 5656 (Nomad and joint broker) David Worlidge/Alex Brearley Whitman Howard Tel: 020 7659 1234 (Joint broker) Nick Lovering/Christopher Furness Newgate Communications Tel: 020 3757 6880 Elisabeth Cowell/ Megan Kovach ISIN: GB00BFPMV798 Category Code: RAG TIDM: TERN LEI Code: 2138005F87SODHL9CQ36 Sequence No.: 68510 EQS News ID: 1065445 End of Announcement EQS News Service

