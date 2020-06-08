Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 08.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
60% in einer Woche - da geht noch mehr! Diese Woche neue Hammer-News erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
08.06.2020 | 17:46
92 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of portfolio holdings

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Disclosure of portfolio holdings

PR Newswire

London, June 8

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")
(LEI: 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59)

Portfolio Holdings

A full disclosure of the Company's long only equity holdings and long CFD positions as at 31 March 2020 has been made available on the Company's website at the link listed below:

https://www.blackrock.com/uk/individual/literature/policies/throgmorton-portfolio-disclosure.pdf

8 June 2020

END

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Diesen Artikel auf Deutsch lesen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.