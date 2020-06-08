ANTALIS: Availability of documents for the annual shareholders' meeting

Boulogne-Billancourt, 8 June 2020

AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS FOR THE COMBINED

ANNUAL SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING OF 30 JUNE 2020

The annual shareholders' meeting of Antalis will take place on Tuesday 30 June at 3:00 p.m. Due to the current health emergency linked to the Covid-19 epidemic, the combined general meeting of 30 June 2020 will exceptionally be held behind closed doors.

The full notice of meeting, which includes the agenda, proposed resolutions and information on how to participate in and vote at the meeting was published in France's official legal journal (BALO) on 25 May 2020.

The meeting brochure, which also includes documents and information referred to in Articles R. 225-81 and R. 225?83 of the French commercial code, is made available to shareholders in accordance with applicable regulations and may be consulted on the company's website:

www.antalis.com/Finance/Shareholders/Annual-General-Meeting

The brochure will be sent to all shareholders whose shares are recorded in registered form.

Documents and information referred to in Article R. 225-73-1 of the French commercial code as well as the 2019 Annual Financial Report are also available on the company's website.

About Antalis

Antalis (Euronext Paris: ANTA) is the leader in B2B distribution of Papers (number 1 worldwide outside the United States) and industrial Packaging, and number two in the distribution of Visual Communication media in Europe. In 2019, the Group reported sales of €2.1 billion and employed 4,700 people serving over 115,000 customers, companies and printers in 39 countries. Through its 117 distribution centres, Antalis makes around 11,000 deliveries per day worldwide and it distributed 1.1 million tons of paper in 2019.

Analysts & Investors Contact

Steve McCue

+33 (0)1 58 04 21 90

contact@antalis.com

www.antalis.com

Media Contact

Image Sept

Claire Doligez

+33 (0)1 53 70 74 25

cdoligez@image7.fr

