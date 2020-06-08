Regulatory News:

Carmila (Paris:CARM) shareholders are called to participate in Carmila Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting to be held on Monday 29 June at 9:30 Am at the company's head office. This Shareholder's Meeting will be held behind closed doors, without the physical attendance by shareholders.

The Notice of Meeting including the agenda and the draft resolutions was published in the French bulletin of compulsory (Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoire BALO) dated 22 May 2020.

A copy of this publication is available on the Company's website (wwww.carmila.com

The Shareholders' Meeting documents and the voting form have been made available to Shareholders in accordance with the provisions of the French commercial code (Code de Commerce).

As an exception, the Shareholders' Meeting being held behind closed doors, shareholders will not be able to request an admission card to physically attend the Shareholders' Meeting. Shareholders are invited to exercise their voting rights either by (i) voting by post, (ii) granting proxy to the Chairman of the Shareholders' Meeting or (iii) granting proxy to another person of their choice.

The documents and information referred to in Article R.225-73-1, R.225-81 and R.225-83 of the French commercial code are available on the Company's website at wwww.carmila.com

Shareholders may obtain these documents by post, in accordance with the provisions of the French commercial code, by addressing a written request to:

The company's head office, 58 avenue Emile Zola, 92100 Boulogne-Billancourt;

CACEIS Corporate Trust, Service Assemblées Générales, 14 rue Rouget de Lisle, 92862 Issy les-Moulineaux Cedex 09.

Next events and publications:

29 June 2020 (9:30 Paris time): Shareholders' Annual General Meeting behind closed doors

2 July 2020 (after market close): Dividend secondment

3 July 2020 (morning): Dividend ex-date

From 7 July to 21 July 2020: Option period for the election of share dividend

27 July 2020: payment of cash dividend, first trading of newly issued shares and payment of cash balance

29 July 2020 (after market close): 2020 Half Year Results

30 July2020 (2:30 Pm Paris time)Investors and Analysts' meeting

23 October 2020 (after market close): Q3 2020 activity

About Carmila

Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to develop the value of shopping centers anchored by Carrefour stores in France, Spain and Italy. As at 31 December 2019, its consists of 215 shopping centers in France, Spain and Italy, mostly leaders in their catchment areas, and was valued at Euro 6.4 bn. Inspired by a genuine retail culture, Carmila's teams include all of the expertise dedicated to retail attractiveness: leasing, digital marketing, specialty leasing, shopping centre management and portfolio management.

Carmila is listed on compartment A of Euronext-Paris market under the ticker CARM and benefits from the "SIIC" real estate investment trust (REIT) tax status.

On September 18, 2017, Carmila joined the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices. On September 24, 2018, Carmila joined Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices.

Contacts:

Investors and analysts contact

Pierre-Yves Thirion Chief Financial Officer

pierre_yves_thirion@carmila.com

+33 6 47 21 60 49

Press contact

Morgan Lavielle Head of corporate communication

morgan_lavielle@carmila.com

+ 33 1 58 33 63 29