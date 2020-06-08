Findit, Inc.: SEO Tips From Findit When Posting Right Now Status Updates On Findit.com And Through The Findit App

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Findit, Inc. a Nevada Corporation (OTC PINK:FDIT) owner of Findit.com, a full service social networking management platform which provides online marketing services, enables members to post content rich right now status updates with various content verticals that help improve overall indexing in search engines.

Findit offers members the ability to update their target audience through right now status updates. Status updates posted through Findit have the ability to include in one single update: content explaining the post, a link to drive traffic to a designated webpage, a place to include pictures, a video, and an audio file. Each of these content verticals has a specific place within the right now feature. Because Findit is an open platform and some of these content verticals can be crawled and indexed by search engines, it is Findit's policy that members place each type of content vertical (link, video, audio, and pictures) in their designed areas.

Findit includes these content verticals because Google indexes some of these verticals separately in Google search. By making sure that members adhere to these best practices, it will enhance their outside indexing in search engines along with indexing in Findit for each of the separate content verticals included in one right now post.

The Findit app which is available in Apple App Store and the Google Play Store also provides members the ability do right now updates on the go from their smartphones. Posts done on the App can include in a single post: text, a link and a video. Content on the App also publishes to Findit.com; by making sure that you place this content in the designated areas, Findit search can also index each one of these verticals separately which drives more search results to each individual right now status update that a member does.

Clark St. Amant of Findit stated, "By using the right now status update feature the way that it is set up and intended to be used, members will get the highest quality results from an SEO and indexing standpoint in search engines that include but are not limited to Findit, Google, Yahoo, and Bing. It's really important that if you want to get the best result you can, that you stay within these guidelines when posting on Findit. These guidelines are in place to produce the best results for our members, not to control them."

Findit is social networking content management platform that provides anyone the ability to post content that they want indexed in Findit along with making this content available to be crawled and indexed by other search engines. Content on Findit can also be shared to other social networking sites through the ShareThis function that's available on each individual post. Sharing can be done from the Findit website as well as from the Findit App.

Findit is in the midst of revamping the current app and will be rolling out the new app features upon completion. Some of the new features we think will attract a more diverse demographic of members while also being incredibly inclusive to our current members that are using the platform to generate more search results and more sharing on social networking platforms that include Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Pinterest, Tumblr and more.

Findit can help you with your online marketing strategy by helping you take control of your individual name that you want to have show up in search engines at the top of search results when someone types in your name. This is done with Findit's Claim Your Name feature. This feature allows you to claim your name on Findit and post all the content you want within your Findit site under designated name.

The purpose for this is it gives Google, Yahoo, and Bing along with Findit content to index under your name. The Findit Platform is reputation management at its finest and Findit also provides you with the ability to build out your Findit site with the content that you want to post about that you want shared to your other social networking sites to let people see what you want them to see.

Findit.com which is a Social Media Content Management Platform that provides an interactive search engine for all content posted in Findit to appear in Findit search. The site is an open platform that provides access to Google, Yahoo, Bing and other search engines access to its content posted to Findit so it can be indexed in these search engines as well. Findit provides Members the ability to post, share and manage their content. Once they have posted in Findit, we ensure the content gets indexed in Findit Search results. Findit provides an option for anyone to submit URLs that they want indexed in Findit search result, along with posting status updates through Findit Right Now. Status Updates posted in Findit can be crawled by outside search engines which can result in additional organic indexing. All posts on Findit can be shared to other social and bookmarking sites by members and non-members. Findit provides Real Estate Agents the ability to create their own Findit Site where they can pull in their listing and others through their IDX account. Findit, Inc., is focused on the development of monetized Internet-based web products that can provide an increase in brand awareness of our members. Findit, Inc., trades under the stock symbol FDIT on the OTC Pinksheets.

