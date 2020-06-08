Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems has announced the completion of its new article series- 'Customer Insights and Analytics: How Quantzig Can Help CPG Companies Recover from the Coronavirus Crisis

Key takeaways:

Leveraging advanced customer analytics solutions can help CPG companies to achieve an additional 12%-15% margin growth

Quantzig's proprietary competitor tracking solutions leverage data collection and analysis to offer complete visibility into the competitive landscape

Social listening can help CPG companies mine the unstructured data collected from various digital platforms to identify new opportunities by understanding and classifying the needs of customers into different groups

CPG companies can use customer insights and analytics to turn customer data into insights and then leverage those insights to make key decisions that cover different aspects of the supply chain, marketing, and sales initiatives.

While leading CPG companies focus on driving growth through customer-centric strategies. Most are unaware of the fact that the real challenge in developing a customer-centric organization lies in decoding and generating insights from customer data. To add to the existing complexities, the crisis-induced challenges have made it difficult for CPG companies to tackle the competition and achieve sustainable growth. Amid the crisis, CPG companies also face intense competition from the online and the traditional CPG segments that have made leveraging customer insights and analytics crucial to drive market share and stakeholder value.



According to Quantzig's customer data analytics experts, "Leveraging advanced analytics solutions can help CPG companies to achieve an additional 12%-15% margin growth through accurate demand forecasts, personalized services, targeted marketing, more relevant product assortments, and faster time to market."

Customer Insights and Analytics Value Proposition for the CPG Industry

Domain knowledge and learning-driven mindset

Industry-leading solutions and advanced analytics models

Flexible white box customer analytics solutions

Proven techniques and statistical approaches

Personalized end-to-end enterprise solution

To emerge stronger from the COVID-19 crisis CPG companies must rethink their strategies and build necessary capabilities to maximize growth.

Quantzig's market success hinges on its innovative customer insights and analytics solutions that enable CPG companies to drive revenue growth, create optimal portfolio strategies, and implement an agile customer-centric business strategy. Our global team of customer data analytics experts with in-depth domain expertise in all aspects of customer insights and analytics has a proven track record of identifying and implementing best practices to create insight-driven organizations across a range of industries, including CPG retail, banking, insurance, telecom, media entertainment, online learning, healthcare, and oil gas. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/3dKzxRM

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

