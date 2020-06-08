National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada: NCFA Announces Updated Virtual Interactive Programme for FFCON20 DIGITAL, the 6th annual Fintech and Financing Conference

Multi-day online experience exploring eight different fintech themes spanning July 9 through August 27, 2020

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA), Toronto Finance International (TFI), and partners are pleased to announce an updated programme and exciting new virtual and interactive format for the annual FFCON conference. Taking place online this year due to the COVID pandemic, FFCON20 DIGITAL will encompass eight themes across weekly sessions taking place from July 9 through August 27 inclusive. Each week a global line-up of fintech leaders will discuss and debate eight of the latest fintech themes and engage in curated networking and pitching challenges every Thursday afternoon from 2 p.m. ET.

Now in its 6th year, FFCON20 will be an online experience bringing together prominent industry experts, entrepreneurs, professionals, regulatory bodies and ecosystem stakeholders in fintech, digital identity, blockchain, crypto, AI, capital markets innovation and alternative finance to discuss innovation and Canada's ability to compete and scale globally, the latest industry developments and emerging trends, regulation and thought leadership.

"To foster innovation, growth and collaboration in the Fintech sector both in Canada and internationally, we have held the Fintech and Financing conference for six years now. While this year, in light of the pandemic, will be a virtual event, we are incredibly grateful to have retained the valuable support of our partner speakers and sponsors in adapting to this year's new format," said Craig Asano, Founder and CEO of the National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association of Canada.

The theme of this year's conference is 'RISE' reflecting the joint efforts of the two associations, NCFA and TFI, to build and increase the success and sustainability of Canada's fintech and financial sector.

"We have the opportunity to leverage North America's second-largest financial centre, combined with its third ranked tech cluster, and use this momentum to become a global fintech leader. Collaboration among industry stakeholders is a critical element required to move Toronto into the top tier of international fintech hubs, and we are pleased to be working with NCFA to support and grow the sector's innovation ecosystem," Jennifer Reynolds, President & CEO, TFI

The Programme

Tickets include access to all eight weeks of FFCON20 DIGITAL

July 09: FFCON20 Kickoff | Scaling FinTech Funding, Innovation & Competition

July 16: Digital Banking, Open X, Future of PayTech

July 23: Sustainable Finance

July 30: Leadership & Adaptability

August 06: Digital Identity and Convergence Marketplaces

August 13: Currency Wars & The Rise of DeFi

August 20: Ai in FinTech: biased and in need of regulation?

August 27: The Biggest Debates in Fintech (Rated X) | Official Close of FFCON20

The agenda can be accessed on the programme page.

Our Partners and Speakers

Some notable companies involved include: Exponential, KABN NA, Mavennet, The Finanser, EQbank, CACHEFLO, Consilium Crypto, DUCA Impact Lab, Deloitte, FundRazr, Holt Accelerator, Lending Loop, Ledn, Balance, Revolut, Gradient Ventures, LQwD Financial Corp., Bitvo, Poordad Capital Partners, Singularity Media, Northmark Ventures, Luge Capital, Engaiz, Finnovate.io, Senso, FundRazr, Brainfluence, Foxquiilt and Zensurance. The growing list of speakers can be found at the conference speaker page.

Registration Now Open

Registration for FFCON20 DIGITAL is open, and an early 30% discount is available until June 30.

About the NCFA

The National Crowdfunding & Fintech Association (NCFA) is a financial innovation ecosystem that provides education, market intelligence, industry stewardship, networking and funding opportunities and services to thousands of community members and works closely with industry, government, partners and affiliates to create a vibrant and innovative fintech and funding industry in Canada. Decentralized and distributed, NCFA is engaged with global stakeholders and helps incubate projects and investment in fintech, alternative finance, crowdfunding, peer-to-peer finance, payments, digital assets and tokens, blockchain and cryptocurrency, Regtech, and Insuretech sectors. To learn more about NCFA visit www.ncfacanada.org

About Toronto Finance International

Toronto Finance International (TFI) is a public-private partnership between Canada's three levels of government, the financial services sector and academia. TFI's mission is to lead collective action that drives the competitiveness and growth of Toronto's financial sector and establishes its prominence as a leading international financial centre. For more information, please visit: www.tfi.ca

About FFCON

FFCON20 (2020 Fintech and Financing Conference) is an annual conference hosted by Canada's National Crowdfunding and Fintech Association (NCFA). Now in its sixth year, FFCON20, held in association with Toronto Finance International, will bring together professionals and innovators in fintech, open banking, digital identity, blockchain, cryptocurrency, AI, capital markets innovation, sustainable and alternative finance. Further information about the conference can be found at www.fintechandfunding.com

