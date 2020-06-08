Infiniti Research, a leading market intelligence solutions provider, has recently announced the completion of its latest success story on market intelligence solution. This success story highlights how our market intelligence solution helped a packaged food industry client to increase sales by 33% and save 25% on operating costs.

Business Challenge:

The client is a packaged food manufacturer based out of the United Kingdom. Changing consumer preferences and rising need for higher standards and traceability increased challenges for the client in meeting their customers' demands. Also, owing to the increasing number of regulations, the client faced difficulties in remaining compliant and delivering safe, affordable, and healthy food to consumers. Besides, the client faced challenges in scaling up production based on market demand. Consequently, the company witnessed a huge decline in profits and started losing ground to its competitors. The client, therefore, wanted to keep pace with the industry, competitive, and macroeconomic trends. They chose to partner with Infiniti Research to leverage their expertise in offering market intelligence solution.

Our Approach

Developed a baseline understanding of the entire value chain and specified products

Identified the various manufacturing technologies being implemented by the client's key competitors and the main technology providers providing these solutions

Conducted extensive primary research by conducting numerous interviews with key participants within the supply side of the value chain

Conducted extensive secondary research through a complete review of secondary sources of information such as inputs from industry experts and trade journals, annual reports, and in-house research reports.

Business Outcome:

With Infiniti's market intelligence solution, the packaged food industry client was able to meet customers' demands in a short span of time. Also, the client was able to work more closely with customers to understand their individual needs and goals. Besides, the packaged food industry client was able to keep pace with competitors and stay compliant with a large number of regulations.

In addition to this, the client was able to:

Adjust their strategies and product development initiatives to meet changing regulations

Remain compliant and deliver safe, affordable and healthy packaged foods to consumers

Identify potential market opportunities and act accordingly

Understand the market potential for new products and identify new markets for existing products

Witness an increase in sales by 33% and save 25% on operating costs

