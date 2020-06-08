Infinity Bank Santa Ana California: The Board of Infinity Bank is pleased to announce the promotion of Victor Guerrero to President

SANTA ANA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Infinity Bank (OTCQB:INFT) (the "Bank") California's newest community bank announced the following changes to its senior management team. As of June 1, 2020, Victor Guerrero, previously Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer has been promoted to President, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

"Victor has earned the deep respect of the customers and employees alike. Victor is passionate about delivering customer service at the highest level while making the customer experience enjoyable," said Bala Balkrishna, CEO. Mr Guerrero shared "What a privilege it is to serve our customers and team. I am looking forward to the bright future of our Bank and that of our current and prospective clients."

Victor Guerrero has spent more than 30 years serving the Los Angeles/Orange County communities in banking. He began his career as a teller at Bank of America in 1988. From there, his career took him through the various areas of banking including operations, sales, credit, and finance. Mr. Guerrero joined Infinity Bank as its founding COO & CFO and was also the founding CFO of Orange County Business Bank. Mr. Guerrero holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Finance from Cal State University and is currently in his final year of studies completing an MBA at his alma mater.

ABOUT INFINITY BANK

From its inception until today, Infinity Bank has helped hundreds of businesses, owners, and individuals to achieve their dreams and goals of success. "What makes us unique in banking is our desire to serve people the same way we want to be served. When you call, we answer. When you ask for help, we respond quickly and decisively. We do what we say and we will do it when we say we will do it," Mr Balkrishna stated.

Infinity Bank is a community bank that commenced operations in February 2018. The Bank is focused on serving the banking needs of commercial businesses, professional service entities, their owners, employees and families. The Bank offers a broad selection of depository products and services as well as business loans and commercial real estate financing products uniquely designed for each client. For more information about Infinity Bank and its services, please visit the website at www.goinfinitybank.com.

Contact Information:

Bala Balkrishna

Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (714) 307-7367

Bala@goinfinitybank.com

Victor Guerrero

President, COO & CFO

Phone: (562) 631-3042

Victor@goinfinitybank.com

SOURCE: Infinity Bank Santa Ana California

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/593139/The-Board-of-Infinity-Bank-is-pleased-to-announce-the-promotion-of-Victor-Guerrero-to-President