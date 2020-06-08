Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS (CCIAOR): Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS(R) Announces SAFE SUMMER Short-term Rental Guidelines

CCIAOR has prepared Enhanced Cleaning and Safety Protocols Ahead of Phase 2 Reopening

CAPE COD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Starting today, leisure short-term rentals are allowed again statewide, as Governor Charlie Baker announced Phase 2 of his COVID-19 reopening plan.

In preparation for the Phase 2 reopening and the allowing of leisure short-term rentals, the Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS® announced enhanced cleaning protocols and rental guidelines for the 2020 summer season. These SAFE SUMMER (www.safesummer2020.com)

guidelines, outline protocols for homeowners, real estate brokers and visitors that include guidance for the cleaning process and specific steps to create the safest vacation experience possible for guests visiting Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket this summer.

"It is our responsibility to step up and offer guidance and guidelines that go beyond the state's mandated cleaning standards," said Ryan Castle, CEO of CCIAOR. "Our members have worked in close partnership with state and local governments to create guidelines that we feel will create a safe vacation option for visitors and local residents this summer."

In addition to the guidance for homeowners and guests, the SAFE SUMMER 2020 website includes a model cleaning plan checklist with specific cleaning measures for different rooms of a rental and by category (for example, suggested beach-gear and baby gear related cleaning). The site also has a pledge form (https://www.safesummer2020.com/safe-summer-pledge-signers) for real estate brokerages to sign, demonstrating commitment to the enhanced cleaning measures at the vacation rentals they manage.

"Visitors who rent from real estate brokerages that have signed the SAFE SUMMER 2020 pledge can know their stay for cleaning goes beyond the state mandates. Vacation rentals are the lifeblood for the economies for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, and Nantucket. Vacation rentals will drive the region's economic recovery - from restaurants to retail stores and the entire service industry."

Massachusetts beaches, restaurants and select retail stores will also be open, with various levels of restrictions and social distancing measures, ensuring renters will still be able to enjoy the offerings of Cape Cod during their stay.

For more information on SAFE SUMMER 2020, visit: www.safesummer2020.com

The Cape Cod & Islands Association of REALTORS® (CCIAOR) is the local organization supporting REALTORS® across Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket by empowering professionalism and advocating for the real estate industry across the region. We are a not-for-profit and membership-based organization governed by a volunteer member Board of Directors and run by a professional staff led by the Chief Executive Officer. We exist to provide benefits to members and advocate on behalf of our members, the industry, and their home buying and selling clients.

CCIAOR also owns and operates the Cape Cod & Islands Multiple Listing Service (CCIMLS).

