Versatope Therapeutics Rapidly Addressing Pandemic Threats at BIO Digital 2020

NOTE: CEO Christopher Locher to Present at BIO Digital this week.

LOWELL, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Versatope Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company developing vaccines and therapeutics, announced Christopher Locher, Ph.D., CEO of Versatope Therapeutics, Inc., will present at the 2020 BIO Digital Conference being held June 8-12, 2020. Click here to view the full multimedia, interactive announcement.

Key Takeaways

Versatope's vesicle platform offers several advantages to vaccine development, including capturing genetic diversity, broad-scale immunologic flexibility, and favorable cost manufacturing.

By targeting conserved regions of the influenza virus, Versatope aims to develop a one-time universal flu vaccine. Update: Intravacc and Versatope Sign Research Service Agreement to Develop Universal Influenza Vaccine Based on OMV technology.

The Company is expanding its platform to develop a coronavirus vaccine for protection against multiple strains, including COVID-19.

About Versatope

Versatope's transformational technology using synthetic biology offers the potential for strong competitive advantages for vaccine development, including capturing genetic diversity, rapid development and broad-scale immunologic flexibility. Safety, thermostability and manufacturing efficiency are additional benefits of the technology that make it unique and ideal for a pan-coronavirus vaccine and emerging pandemics.

Versatope is already advancing on the potential best-in-class universal flu vaccine and with additional funding, the company will expand into new areas beyond pandemic infectious diseases into oncology and allergy.

