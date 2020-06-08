Voltalia SA Voltalia SA: Auchan Retail continues to reduce its carbon footprint and chooses Voltalia to source green electricity 08-Jun-2020 / 22:30 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces it has signed corporate PPAs for 61 megawatts with Auchan Retail to supply all its French sites with solar power for 20 years, a first in France in the retail sector. In France, Voltalia is the leader in Corporate PPAs[1] which are long-term contracts that directly connect the power consumer- a company, to the producer who builds a new renewable plant to supply his customer. In France, Auchan Retail wants to source renewable power from new dedicated solar plants to have a real, direct and measurable impact on global warming. Located in the South of France, these plants will add up to Auchan Retail's already existing solar power production which is generated from photovoltaic installations built in partnership with Helexia, a Voltalia subsidiary[2], and located on Auchan Retail's buildings and car parks. At the same time, Auchan has a proactive approach to reducing its electricity consumption which has decreased 18% since 2014 in France. Helexia, Voltalia's subsidiary, participated in achieving this goal through a multi-site energy management contract. Auchan Retail now wants to accelerate. While further developing existing actions, the company will source solar power from new plants with a capacity of 61 megawatts, the equivalent of the power consumption of 43,000 people. Voltalia will develop, build, operate, maintain and fund the future plants. The power generated will transit through the grid to Auchan Retail's French sites. Commissioning of the new solar plants is expected between 2021 and 2022. The power purchase agreements between Auchan Retail and Voltalia's plants will last 20 years. Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia, commented: "This partnership is a new illustration of our leadership in the production of competitive renewable power through Corporate PPAs on the French market. We are pleased to work with Auchan Retail, building on the cooperation developed with our subsidiary Helexia in the fields of self-generation and energy management." Next on the agenda: Q2 2020 revenues on July 21, 2020 About Auchan Retail Present in 14 countries, Auchan Retail encompasses all food trade formats (hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, click-and-collect and e-commerce) with 2,293 points of sale. Auchan Retail places its customers at the heart of its strategy by offering them a phygital shopping experience combining physical stores with the digital ecosystem, as well as exclusive, high-quality products at the best possible prices. Next-generation retailers, campaigners for good, healthy and local products, Auchan Retail's employees work responsibly with customers, farmers and suppliers so that everyone can improve their quality of life by eating better. www.auchanretail.com About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com [1]) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.2 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 7.8 GW. Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance. As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity. The Group has 791 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients. Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 - VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. 