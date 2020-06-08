Troy Energy Corp. Announces Name Change to "Norse Gold Corp."

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 8, 2020 / Troy Energy Corp. (NEX:TEG.H) (the "Corporation" or "Troy") is pleased to announce the change of its name to "Norse Gold Corp." The change will take effect at the opening of markets on or about Friday, June 12, 2020. Concurrent with the name change, the trading symbol for Corporation's common shares will be changed to VKG. All necessary approvals of the name change have now been obtained, including the approval of the shareholders, which was approved at the annual and special meeting thereof that was held on December 30, 2019. No further action will be required by shareholders of the Corporation as the name change will be completed by way of a push-out, whereby Direct Registration Statements (DRS) will be sent out to all shareholders of record. The new DRS will evidence shareholders' ownership of common shares of the Corporation. Any previously held share certificates or DRS (in the name of Troy Energy Corp.) will be null and void.

