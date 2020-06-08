CoTour permits decision makers to tour properties in real time; enables business to be conducted virtually; supports up to 20 tour participants

Realla a leading commercial property digital marketplace in the UK today launched CoTour, an online co-browsing tool to conduct real-time virtual tours.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005747/en/

Invite your team and clients to join CoTour by adding their email (Photo: Realla)

CoTour permits key decision makers agents, owners, tenants, and investors to meet and tour properties in real time, enabling business to be conducted virtually. The tool supports up to 20 tour participants at once.

"We're in a time when physical tours are often not practical or safe," said Andrew Miles, CEO of Realla. "With so many potential tenants and investors searching for commercial real estate space online, CoTour allows business to continue for those marketing properties."

CoTour's high-quality video and sound allow real-time viewing and conversations about commercial real estate properties, adding value for those looking for the perfect space or the ability to tell their property's story. Registered Realla users can invite up to 20 participants, who do not have to be registered, to view a property in real-time in a private and secure meeting room.

The CoTour co-browsing technology supplements the 3D virtual tours, HD video tours, aerial drone videography, and architectural photography already existing on Realla listings. The platform continues to enhance the search process for tenants, owners, investors and agents. Realla plans to monitor adoption of CoTour and incorporate user feedback to shape the future of the product.

The Realla marketplace covers commercial property in the office, industrial, retail, hotel, land, specialty property, and investment property categories. As part of CoStar Group, listings on Realla receive unprecedented access to the professional commercial real estate community and exposure to an audience of actively searching tenants and investors.

In May 2020, there were over 1 million property tours on Realla, up 34% from the prior month.

For more information about Realla and the new CoTour virtual co-browsing tool, visit www.realla.co.uk.

About Realla

Realla is a search engine for commercial property. Realla's mission is to provide a better search experience for commercial tenants and investors, and deeply support agents and landlords in their digital marketing efforts to drive more building tours and better-quality enquiries.

About CoStar Group, Inc.

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP) is the leading provider of commercial real estate information, analytics and online marketplaces. Founded in 1987, CoStar conducts expansive, ongoing research to produce and maintain the largest and most comprehensive database of commercial real estate information. Our suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values, market conditions and current availabilities. STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality sector. LoopNet is the most heavily trafficked commercial real estate marketplace online with over 6 million monthly unique visitors. Realla is the UK's most comprehensive commercial property digital marketplace. Apartments.com, ApartmentFinder.com, ForRent.com, ApartmentHomeLiving.com, Westside Rentals, AFTER55.com, CorporateHousing.com, ForRentUniversity.com and Apartamentos.com form the premier online apartment resource for renters seeking great apartment homes and provide property managers and owners a proven platform for marketing their properties. CoStar Group's websites attracted an average of approximately 55 million unique monthly visitors in aggregate in the first quarter of 2020. Headquartered in Washington, DC, CoStar maintains offices throughout the U.S. and in Europe, Canada and Asia with a staff of over 4,200 worldwide, including the industry's largest professional research organization. For more information, visit www.costargroup.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005747/en/

Contacts:

Matthew Blocher

CoStar Group

+1 (202) 346-6775

mblocher@costar.com