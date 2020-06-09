The global pressure washer market is expected to grow by USD 529.40 million as per Technavio. Healthy growth is expected to continue throughout the forecast period, and the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 4%.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005555/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pressure Washer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Request challenges and opportunities influenced by COVID-19 pandemic Request free sample pages of the pressure washer market

Read the 120 page report with TOC on "Pressure Washer Market Analysis Report by Type (Electric pressure washers and Engine-driven pressure washers), End-user (Consumer, Commercial, and Industrial), Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/global-pressure-washer-market-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the increasing demand for DIY tools. In addition, the steady growth in the maintenance and cleaning services industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the pressure washer market.

DIY consumers are one of the major end-users of pressure washers. Consumers in developed countries prefer to do home improvement and maintenance work themselves due to the high cost of labor. The DIY trend is also gaining popularity in developing regions such as Latin America, China, and India due to the rising disposable incomes and increasing acceptance of DIY tools and equipment, such as pressure washers for maintenance and repair works. Also, vendors in the market are undertaking several advertisements and promotional activities to increase awareness about the benefits of such tools and equipment among consumers. These factors are positively influencing the growth of the global pressure washers market.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Pressure Washer Companies:

Alfred Kärcher SE Co. KG

Alfred Kärcher SE Co. KG operates its business through segments such as Home Garden and Professional. The company offers a wide range of pressure washers such as K 7 Premium Full Control Plus, K 7 Premium Full Control Plus Home, K 7 Compact Home, K 5 Premium Full Control Plus Home, K 3 Premium Full Control, and others.

Briggs Stratton Corp.

Briggs Stratton Corp. operates its business through segments such as Engines and Products. The company offers a wide range of pressure washers such as 1700 MAX PSI 1.3 MAX GPM, 1800 MAX PSI 1.3 MAX GPM, 2200 MAX PSI 1.9 MAX GPM, 3000 MAX PSI 2.7 MAX GPM, and others.

Deere Co.

Deere Co. operates its business through segments such as Agriculture and turf, Construction and forestry, and Financial services. The company offers a wide range of pressure washers products and accessories. Some of its key offerings include Hand Carry Pressure Washer (HR-1400E), Cold Water Pressure Washer with Honda Engine (HR-2620GHV), Cold Water Pressure Washer with OHV Engine (HR-2620GMV), and others.

FNA GROUP

FNA GROUP operates its business through the Products segment. The company offers a wide range of electric pressure washers under its brand, Power Washer. The products offered by the company are easy-to-use, built-to-last, and environmentally-friendly.

Generac Power Systems Inc.

Generac Power Systems Inc. operates its business through segments such as Domestic and International. The company offers a wide range of pressure washers such as Speedwash 2900PSI Pressure Washer System, OneWash Pressure Washer with PowerDial Gun, Speedwash 3200PSI Pressure Washer System, and others.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Pressure Washer Market Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Electric pressure washers

Engine-driven pressure washers

Pressure Washer Market End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Consumer

Commercial

Industrial

Pressure Washer Market Geographic Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Global Floor Cleaning Machines Market Global floor cleaning machines market by geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA) and product (professional cleaning equipment and consumer cleaning equipment).

Global Ultrasonic Cleaning Equipment Market Global ultrasonic cleaning equipment market by geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), product (multistage, benchtop, and standalone), and end-users (electrical and electronics, healthcare, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others).

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200608005555/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/