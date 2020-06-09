Dubai-based Weco has unveiled a new lithium battery solution that can operate in parallel as a low-voltage storage system or in series as a high-voltage battery with no hardware changes. The batteries can be mounted on walls or set up in a stack configuration.Weco, a battery manufacturer based in the United Arab Emirates, claims its new lithium battery solution can operate in parallel as a low-voltage storage system or in series as a high-voltage battery, with no hardware changes. The 5K3 LV/HV battery pack can work with both low- and high-voltage inverters thanks to a dual circuit and an embedded ...

