First Solar has backed carbon pricing in comments submitted to the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. The company also co-founded a global policy institute to support carbon pricing as a "cost-effective, equitable and politically viable climate solution."From pv magazine USA Thin-film solar module manufacturer First Solar has asked the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) to convene a technical conference or workshop on carbon pricing of electricity in wholesale energy markets. First Solar's request is in support of a petition, submitted by stakeholders - including the American ...

