Kemira Oyj

Stock Exchange Release

June 9, 2020 at 9.00 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2021





During the year 2021, Kemira Oyj will publish financial information as follows:

Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2020, February 11, 2021 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

Annual Report 2020 will be published the week starting on February 15, 2021.

Interim report January-March 2021, April 27, 2021, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

Half-year financial report January-June 2021, July 16, 2021, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

Interim report January-September 2021, October 26, 2021 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1.00 pm (CET+1). The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

