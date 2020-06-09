Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2020 | 08:05
Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2021

Kemira Oyj
Stock Exchange Release
June 9, 2020 at 9.00 am (CET+1)

Kemira Oyj: Financial reporting schedule for 2021


During the year 2021, Kemira Oyj will publish financial information as follows:

  • Financial Statements Bulletin for the year 2020, February 11, 2021 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
  • Annual Report 2020 will be published the week starting on February 15, 2021.
  • Interim report January-March 2021, April 27, 2021, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
  • Half-year financial report January-June 2021, July 16, 2021, at around 8.30 am (CET+1).
  • Interim report January-September 2021, October 26, 2021 at around 8.30 am (CET+1).

The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at 1.00 pm (CET+1). The Board of Directors of the company will convene the meeting.

For more information, please contact


Kemira Oyj
Mikko Pohjala, Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel. +358 40 838 0709

Kemira is a global chemicals company serving customers in water intensive industries. We provide best suited products and expertise to improve our customers' product quality, process and resource efficiency. Our focus is on pulp & paper, oil & gas and water treatment. In 2019, Kemira had annual revenue of around EUR 2.7 billion and over 5,000 employees. Kemira shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. www.kemira.com

