Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.06.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 629 internationalen Medien
60% in einer Woche - da geht noch mehr! Diese Woche neue Hammer-News erwartet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 870935 ISIN: FR0000121220 Ticker-Symbol: SJ7 
Tradegate
09.06.20
08:19 Uhr
71,02 Euro
+0,08
+0,11 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
CAC-40
1-Jahres-Chart
SODEXO SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SODEXO SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
70,7471,0008:33
70,7471,0008:33
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.06.2020 | 08:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sodexo partners with Bureau Veritas to introduce a hygiene verification label designed to support business reopening

Paris, June 9, 2020, 8am - Sodexo, world leader in Quality of Life Services, and Bureau Veritas, world leader in testing, inspection and certification, have joined forces to introduce a hygiene verification label for Sodexo procedures and services. This label forms part of Sodexo's global endeavors to help clients and consumers resume work in complete confidence.

This label gives further quality assurance to our clients and consumers that all necessary health steps have been taken when organizations reopen post-lockdown. It bolsters the 'rise with Sodexo' programs and the Sodexo Medical Advisory Council measures.

It covers both facilities management on-site services (i.e. reception, cleaning, disinfection, security and maintenance services), and catering services (adapted to take in to account social distancing and contactless services).

The label will be immediately introduced in France, UK, USA and Canada and then gradually rolled out in other countries.

Sylvia Metayer, Sodexo Chief Growth Officer, said: "Reestablishing trust among people so they have total peace of mind when resuming on-site work is absolutely paramount. Teaming up with Bureau Veritas, an independent auditor of workplace best practices and measures, is further proof of our commitment to support our clients, consumers and people so they can go back to work in complete confidence".

Didier Michaud-Daniel, CEO of Bureau Veritas, said: "We are proud to be Sodexo's partner in this international labeling project. The health and safety of clients, consumers and employees have always been core concerns of our two companies and have now become an absolute priority in this new normal. Through this collaboration, Bureau Veritas reaffirms its commitment to shaping a world of trust, which is an essential foundation for a sustainable society model".

Further details about Sodexo's 'rise with Sodexo' program and Medical Advisory Council.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On-site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees' engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo's success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.

…/…

Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)

22 billion euro in consolidated revenues
470,000 employees
19th largest private employer worldwide
67 countries
100 million consumers served daily
9.9 billion euro in market capitalization (as of April 20, 2020)

Contacts

Media
Nathalie LAMBERT
Tel: +33 1 57 75 86 53

Nathalie.lambert@sodexo.com (mailto:Nathalie.lambert@sodexo.com)		Mathieu SCARAVETTI
Tél : +33 1 57 75 81 28
Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com (mailto:Mathieu.scaravetti@sodexo.com)

Attachment

  • PR Sodexo & BV_ENG 06 08 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/7982150f-8f77-49a4-8f59-f82f02fb5309)
SODEXO-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.