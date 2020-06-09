-- The new portfolio of the OMX Stockholm 30 index will become effective on July 01, 2020 Stockholm, June 9, 2020 - Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) announces today the results of the semi-annual review of the OMX Stockholm 30 Index (Nasdaq Stockholm: OMXS30) which will become effective with the market open on Wednesday, July 01, 2020. Population Change: There will be no Population Change. The OMXS30 Index is Nasdaq Stockholm's leading share index composed of the 30 most traded stocks on Nasdaq Stockholm and dates back to September 1986. The index is designed to track the Swedish stock market and act as underlying for financial products such as options, futures, exchange- traded funds and mutual funds. OMXS30 is re-ranked semi-annually in January and July. The OMX Stockholm 30 Index constituents effective July 01, 2020 are: ABB Ltd Kinnevik AB ser. B Alfa Laval AB Nordea Bank Abp ASSA ABLOY AB ser. B Sandvik AB AstraZeneca PLC Securitas AB ser. B Atlas Copco AB ser. A Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken ser. A Atlas Copco AB ser. B Skanska AB ser. B Autoliv Inc. SDB SKF, AB ser. B Boliden AB SSAB AB ser. A Electrolux, AB ser. B Svenska Cellulosa AB SCA ser. B Ericsson, Telefonab. L M ser. B Svenska Handelsbanken ser. A Essity AB ser. B Swedbank AB ser A Getinge AB ser. B Swedish Match AB Hennes & Mauritz AB, H & M ser. B Tele2 AB ser. B Hexagon AB ser. B Telia Company AB Investor AB ser. B Volvo, AB ser. B About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Media Contact: David Augustsson david.augustsson@nasdaq.com +46 73 4496135