Lytx Supercharges its Video Telematics with Enhanced Risk Detection to Help Eradicate Distracted Driving

MILTON KEYNES, England, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Lytx is unveiling a next-generation technology designed to address distracted driving: enhanced machine vision and artificial intelligence-powered risk detection.

Each day in the UK, a third of all fatal accidents are caused by distracted driving. To help combat this epidemic and alleviate other high-risk behaviours for its clients, Lytx, a leading global provider of video telematics solutions for commercial, public sector and field service fleets, has enhanced its machine vision and artificial intelligence (MV+AI)-powered technology to provide near real-time insight into risky behaviours like using a handheld device while driving.

While traditional software, that merely identifies G-force triggers, can only be acted upon once the incident has happened, this technology acts like a driver's sixth sense, constantly monitoring the road and the driver, detecting risky driving and triggering short video clips to provide insight into what's really going on inside the vehicle.

Lytx's risk detection technology will be included as part of its Driver Safety Suite and will initially include four MV+AI triggers: handheld device, no seatbelt, food or drink, and driver smoking. Fleet managers can couple this with Lytx's Fleet Tracking Service to provide a complete and integrated solution for fleets looking to optimise their vehicle technology with a single vendor.

Utilising these powerful technologies to improve safety, service and efficiency in fleets is more important than ever, particularly as the industry works towards Direct Vision Standard (DVS) compliance.

Damian Penney, vice president and general manager for Lytx Europe, said: "Our next-generation technology equips fleet managers with the tools to proactively tackle some of the toughest problems facing their fleets and drivers, such as distracted driving. These new set of triggers will help managers identify even more behaviour that could lead to potentially dangerous situations."

Penney continued: "Our customers are looking to MV+AI technology to help them prevent high risk behaviours from becoming road incidents, the implications of which are huge from both a personal safety and a financial perspective.

"The volume and quality of our data means our MV+AI solution is unrivalled in its accuracy, with our enhanced Driver Safety Suite able to deliver absolute peace of mind."

Lytx presents a superior and accurate view of risk, with greater than 95% accuracy across more than 60 risky driving behaviours. In 2019 alone, Lytx labelled over 1.75 million minutes of video with mobile phone use, driver unbelted, smoking and food/drink behaviours. Powered by this wealth of data, Lytx is unrivalled in combining the precision of machine vision and artificial intelligence with the discernment of professional human review.

New Triggers Provide Superior View of Risky Driving Behaviours

With 120 billion miles of driving data analysed and 100,000 risky driving events captured daily, Lytx is uniquely positioned to develop accurate MV+AI-powered technologies for detecting risk. This deep well of high-quality driving data, validated by professionally trained analysts, ensures a high level of precision in training Lytx's AI algorithms to understand which data points are most important in building an accurate picture of risk. The program delivers prescriptive and customised coaching insights to fleet managers.

These triggers monitor for driving behaviour patterns and select short video highlights to be analysed and screened by Lytx's artificial intelligence for accuracy. The validated video clips are then automatically sent via a 4G LTE cellular connection from the vehicle to the cloud, where they may be viewed by a client via their Lytx account from any internet-connected computer, smartphone or tablet.

Fleet managers and drivers then have the opportunity to view these video clips using Lytx's proprietary coaching workflow. This program has been proven to help change driving behaviour and is associated with up to 50% reduction in collisions and 80% reduction in associated claims costs.

Third-party studies highlight that AI can be faster and more accurate than humans in reviewing and spotting issues. Studies also show AI performing with expert-level accuracy at scale. Lytx uses both MV+AI and professional human review.

Lytx is a leading provider of video telematics, analytics, safety and productivity solutions for commercial, public sector and field service fleets. The company's unrivalled Driver Safety Programme, powered by a best-in-class DriveCam Event Recorder, is proven to help save lives and reduce risk. Lytx harnesses the power of video to help clients see what happened in the past, manage their operations more efficiently in the present and improve driver behaviour to change the future. The customisable services and programmes span driver safety, risk detection, fleet tracking, compliance and fuel management. Using the world's largest driving database of its kind, along with proprietary machine vision and artificial intelligence technology, Lytx helps protect and connect thousands of fleets and millions of drivers worldwide.

