Estonia Leads Digital Education and Shares All Tools for Free

TALLINN, Estonia, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Estonia, the leading education nation in Europe1 has become a role model for digital education. To support other countries' education systems during the COVID-19 crisis, Estonia will be sharing all of its digital education tools for a limited period for free.

The list of tools involves virtual teachers' room Clanbeat, math learning platform 99math, early education learning platform ALPA Kids, Tutor.ID, DreamApply and many more.

Estonia, the Baltic nation of just 1.3 million people has attracted the attention of world leaders, academics and venture capitalists thanks to its high-tech digital society. The numbers speak for themselves: taxes are completed online in under five minutes, 99 percent of Estonia's public services are available on the web 24 hours a day and 99% of schools had already before the Covid-19 been using some type of e-solutions.

To share its knowledge and expertise to other countries, Estonia has created a brand called Education Nation under which the state of Estonia will directly sell or intermediate the principal components, whether it be digital solutions, consulting, training, study visits or similar. For more information visit www.educationnation.ee.

"Having a well-established startup ecosystem for educational companies in place for some years now, the schools are supported to great extent with the e-services from the private sector," said Kristel Rillo, head of Digital Education at the Ministry of Education and Research.

She added that educational e-services have been significant for Estonian students and teachers for years and it has made organizing distance learning a lot easier.

Estonia set itself the goal of digitalising all educational materials already in 2015. The success of the digital transformation of Estonia's education system relies on thorough professional development and training of teachers and educational technologists.

In addition to teaching knowledge and skills in the digital field, Estonian education widely uses numerous smart solutions: digital databases, digital textbooks, e-learning materials, digital class diary, digital assessments, not to mention various applications and programs.

Today, the Estonian school is mostly in the cloud. 100% of schools use e-school solutions (i.e. eKool, Stuudium).These innovative tools provide an easy way for parents, teachers and children to collaborate and organize all the information necessary for teaching and learning.

[1].Estonia is the highest placed European country on the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) study

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5Ql_hnxW71Q