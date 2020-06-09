The "Fair-Market Value Compensation Rates for Denmark Health Care Providers: FMV/Fee Schedules for Thought Leaders/KOLs Gastroenterology" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report outlines market-based (FMV) payment rates from life science organizations to Gastroenterology Thought Leaders in Denmark. It presents hourly and half-day flat compensation rates for four Thought Leader levels based on degree of influence. The analysis includes rates for six specific activities and one general fee schedule (14 charts). The compensation rates presented in this report result from data collected from the input of executives at nineteen life science organizations.
Analysts collected the quantitative data through surveys conducted with compliance, legal and medical affairs executives who have the necessary knowledge to provide rates of payments made to thought leaders for the various activities listed in this document.
This study presents fair-market value (FMV) compensation rates in country currency, by percentiles, with averages, for six activities as well as for non-specific activities, for four levels of Thought Leader influences (rare, international, national and local) in 14 charts.
The research findings deliver markets rates used in the conduct of exchanges with Thought Leaders. These payment benchmarks help legal, compliance and medical affair executives refine and support the development of fee schedules that are aligned with market conditions.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Research Methodology
2. Definitions
- Hourly Rates
- Flat Rates
3. Flat Rates
- Advisory Board Lead
- Advisory Board Non-lead
- Consulting Scientific Clinical Content
- Consulting Commercial Content
- Speaking Scientific Clinical Content
- Speaking Commercial Content
- Other Activities
4. Hourly Rates
- Advisory Board Lead
- Advisory Board Non-lead
- Consulting Scientific Clinical Content
- Consulting Commercial Content
- Speaking Scientific Clinical Content
- Speaking Commercial Content
- Other Activities
