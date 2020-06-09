Moody's Analytics, a leading provider of financial intelligence, announced today that Bank of Georgia has selected the CreditLens solution to digitize and automate its business lending processes.

Built on the latest cloud-based technology, the CreditLens platform helps businesses digitally transform their commercial credit processes to make faster and better-informed decisions. It applies artificial intelligence and machine learning to facilitate process automation and help clients improve efficiency, reduce errors, and streamline workflows.

Bank of Georgia is the largest universal bank in the country of Georgia, serving more than 2.4 million clients through one of the widest services distribution networks in the Caucasus region.

"The CreditLens solution will be a cornerstone of our organizational transformation," said Giorgi Chiladze, Bank of Georgia's Chief Risk Officer. "We will use it to integrate and automate key components of our business credit function and to bring greater transparency and efficiency to our credit decisioning processes."

"Many organizations continue to pursue a digitalization strategy, to operate more efficiently and enhance their customers' experiences," said Elaine Wong, Managing Director at Moody's Analytics. "We are pleased to support Bank of Georgia's initiatives, featuring our CreditLens platform as a foundation."

About Moody's Analytics

Moody's Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools to help business leaders make better, faster decisions. Our deep risk expertise, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology help our clients confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are known for our industry-leading and award-winning solutions, made up of research, data, software, and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. We create confidence in thousands of organizations worldwide, with our commitment to excellence, open mindset approach, and focus on meeting customer needs. For more information about Moody's Analytics, visit our website or connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Moody's Analytics, Inc. is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE: MCO). Moody's Corporation reported revenue of $4.8 billion in 2019, employs approximately 11,300 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 40 countries.

About Bank of Georgia

JSC Bank of Georgia is the leading Georgian bank with a market share of 35.9% (based on total assets), 35.6% (based on total loans) and 35.4% (based on client deposits). The Bank offers a broad range of retail banking, corporate banking and investment management services. As of 31 March, 2020, Bank of Georgia served approximately 2.5 million client accounts through one of the largest distribution networks in Georgia, with 228 branches, the country's largest ATM network, comprising 939 ATMs, 3,183 Express pay (self-service) terminals and a full-service remote banking platform and a modern call center. Bank of Georgia is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange and is a constituent of the FTSE 250 Index. Bank of Georgia has credit ratings from global rating agencies: 'Moody's: 'Ba3/'Ba 2 (foreign and local currency), Fitch Ratings: 'BB-' (long- and short-term issuer default ratings); outlooks are 'Stable.'

