Dexcom G6 Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) System Receives CE Marking in Europe for Wear on Back of the Upper Arm

EDINBURGH, Scotland, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DexCom , Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM), the leader in continuous glucose monitoring (CGM), announced today the Dexcom G6 CGM System has received CE Marking across Europe, for wear on the back of the upper arm, providing patients more choice on how to comfortably wear their device.

The Dexcom G6 uses a small, wearable sensor and transmitter to continuously measure and send glucose levels wirelessly to a dedicated receiver or compatible smart device*, giving patients real-time glucose data without the need to prick their finger†. The system also offers customizable alerts and alarms to help avoid dangerous low and high blood sugar events.

The system was designed with consumer convenience in mind and has a 10 day-wear sensor, easy-to-use applicator and requires no calibration†. With this new option all patients in Europe over the age of 2 will be able to wear their Dexcom G6 on the back of the upper arm or on the abdomen. Patients up until the age of 17 can also wear their device on the upper buttocks.

"We are excited that the Dexcom G6 has received CE Marking in Europe for wear on the back of the upper arm," said Erik Bjorkman, senior vice president and general manager for EMEA at Dexcom. "It is a breakthrough development for all Dexcom G6 users, and highlights our continued mission to innovate and improve diabetes management on behalf of everyone living with diabetes. It is our hope to inspire confidence within our community and in one another."

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative CGM systems, a means of measuring glucose levels continuously throughout the day and night. This can provide short-term insight into the effectiveness of diabetes interventions, empowering patients to feel more confident in making treatment decisions. With the Dexcom CLARITY app, patients also have quick access to important insights that help in the assessment of their health, including highs, lows, estimated A1C, average glucose reading, risk for hypoglycemia and more.

Patients can also share their glucose information with up to five people who have the separate Dexcom Follow App and an internet connection, widening their support network. This additional feature enables family and loved ones to remotely monitor patients for extra peace of mind.

For questions about using the Dexcom G6 on the back of the upper arm, please consult your healthcare provider. For more information about the Dexcom G6 CGM System, visit https://www.dexcom.com/global .

Countries where the Dexcom G6 is currently available in Europe and now with CE Marking for upper arm-wear: Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, UK, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, Poland and Switzerland. Expected later in 2020: Portugal, Hungary, Slovakia and Slovenia.

Dexcom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems. Headquartered in San Diego, Calif., and with operations in Europe, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of users, caregivers, and providers, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

*For a list of compatible devices, visit www.dexcom.com/compatibility.

†If your glucose alerts and readings from the G6 do not match symptoms or expectations, use a blood glucose meter to make diabetes treatment decisions.

