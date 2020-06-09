Blue Cap reported a strong set of FY19 results, with revenues up 28% and adjusted EBITDA up 67%. Portfolio NAV increased 8% to €128.6m or €32.31 per share, which was mainly driven by expansion in the plastics segment. The coronavirus crisis has affected Blue Cap as management now expects a low double-digit organic decline in revenues in 2020. This will not be fully compensated for by the revenue contribution of acquired Con-Pearl. 2021 is expected to be much stronger, assuming a post-coronavirus recovery leading to increased activity, and the restructuring benefits at Con-Pearl.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...