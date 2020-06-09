Allied Minds made significant progress in FY19, focusing on its slimmed down portfolio of seven investee companies, with strategic funding rounds for Federated Wireless (FW) and HawkEye 360, before the sale of HawkEye 360. Recurring central costs have been cut to $6m in FY20, with a headcount of seven. Post the period-end, FW announced partnerships with AWS and Microsoft Azure with initial revenues expected in FY20. Parent cash at 31 December 2019 was $84.1m. The company no longer discloses NAV, but we estimate net cash at 4 June 2020 of $31.9m (adjusted for the 12.6p special dividend, investments and costs) and NAV of 90.9p/share (78.4p/share fully diluted). Based on seemingly conservative valuations, the shares trade at a 56-62% discount to our estimated NAV.

