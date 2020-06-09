At the request of Scibase Holding AB (publ), Scibase Holding equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from June 10, 2020. Security name: Scibase Holding TO 1 ------------------------------------ Short name: SCIB TO 1 ------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0014399689 ------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 197752 ------------------------------------ Terms: SCIB TO 1 will give the holder right to subscribe for new shares at the price corresponding to the higher of (i) 70 percent of the volume weighted average trading price of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North Growth Market during a period of 10 trading days immediately preceding 30 September 2020 (30 September 2020 included), however no less than SEK 1.00 and no more than SEK 1.75 per share, and (ii) the quotient value of the share at the time of exercise of warrants. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1option right gives the right to subscribe for 1new share in Scibase Holding -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr October 04, 2020- October 16, 2020 iption perio d: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last October 14, 2020 tradi ng day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Avanza Bank. For further information, please call Avanza Bankon +46(0)8 409 421 20.